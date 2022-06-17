WASHINGTON — Two more members of the 1980 World Series championship team will be inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame this summer.

The Phillies will honor former outfielder Bake McBride and reliever Ron Reed before an Aug. 6 game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. It will be part of a four-day Alumni Weekend (Aug. 4-7), in which the 1980 team will be celebrated in events that were delayed by two years because of the pandemic.

“Sometimes the wait is worth it,” Phillies executive vice president Dave Buck said in a statement, “and this certainly holds true ... as we finally get the chance to celebrate the legacy of this historic team.”

McBride, 73, spent five seasons with the Phillies, batting .292 with 44 home runs, 98 stolen bases, and a .770 on-base plus slugging percentage. His crowning moment came in Game 1 of the 1980 World Series, when he hit a three-run home run in the third inning to help erase a 4-0 deficit against the Kansas City Royals.

Reed, 79, pitched for the Phillies for eight years. He holds franchise marks among relievers for wins (54) and innings (763) and ranks second in strikeouts (519), third in appearances (449), and seventh in saves (90). He made two appearances in the 1980 World Series, picking up the save in Game 2.

Before his 19-year major league career, Reed was a two-sport athlete, playing two seasons for the Detroit Pistons.

Other former players who are expected to attend the weekend’s events, according to the Phillies, include Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Larry Bowa, Bob Boone, Greg Luzinski, Garry Maddox, Manny Trillo, Larry Christensen, Greg Gross, Del Unser, Dickie Noles, Dick Ruthven, Marty Bystrom, Kevin Saucier, Warren Brusstar, and Luis Aguayo.