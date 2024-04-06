Phillies return to winning ways with second straight victory over the Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — After two tough series at home against the Braves and the Reds, the Phillies needed a reset.

The Washington Nationals provided one in the first two games of their three-game set.

The Phillies still haven’t played their best baseball, but after Saturday’s 5-2 win against the Nationals the Phillies have their first winning streak of the season and a .500 record.

Both games were won by strong pitching. Friday, it was Aaron Nola and the bullpen delivering a two-hit shutout. On Saturday, Ranger Suárez made only one glaring mistake in his six innings, a 91 mph sinker that Joey Gallo hit for a two-run homer in the third inning.

Those would be the only runs the Phillies allowed all day. Suárez (1-0) did a good job of keeping his pitch count down, allowing four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Jeff Hoffman came in to throw 1⅔ innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

Gregory Soto made a brief appearance after Hoffman to record the final out of the eighth inning by inducing a flyout. José Alvarado pitched the ninth, inducing a groundout, a forceout, and a strikeout. He ran his pitch count up, throwing 28 pitches in the ninth, but got the job done (and got the save).

As was the case on Friday night, the Phillies lineup was unable to capitalize on a few opportunities. They went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. But there were a few standouts.

In the third inning, the Nationals decided to intentionally walk Bryce Harper with two outs and one one, to face J.T. Realmuto. He made them pay for it, hitting a three-run homer off right-hander Jake Irvin into the Phillies bullpen.

Seven Phillies’ hitters recorded at least one hit. Trea Turner and Realmuto went 2-for-4, and Nick Castellanos snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a hard-hit single to center field in the seventh inning. Alec Bohm hit an RBI triple in the second to put the Phillies on the board.

Brandon Marsh showed some good situational hitting in the ninth inning when he single to center with runners on first and second to score Bryson Stott and give the Phillies an insurance run going into the bottom of the ninth.

