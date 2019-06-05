The Phillies will travel 2,700 miles in roughly five hours Wednesday night when they fly home from San Diego. They left six days earlier with a three-game lead atop the National League East. They returned with one injured outfielder, two new outfielders, and a one-game lead.
It wasn’t the best road trip of the season, but the Phillies survived. They were swept in Los Angeles before fighting back in San Diego to win the final two games. It was enough to make their five-hour flight an enjoyable one.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the Phillies’ six-game road trip:
non-intentional walks by Andrew McCutchen before he tore his ACL on Monday night. It is the highest mark in the National League and trails only Mike Trout (46 non-intentional walks) for the most in baseball. The Phillies will miss his ability to reach base from the leadoff spot.
major-league hit by Adam Haseley, who singled in the eighth inning Wednesday after being promoted Tuesday to replace McCutchen.
game-winning RBI by Haseley, whose single brought home Scott Kingery, who scored from first base.
RBIs by Jay Bruce in his first two starts with the Phillies, replacing McCutchen in left field.
average by Phillies batters with runners in scoring position in the three-game sweep in L.A. The Phillies went 3-for-20 with seven strikeouts as they struggled to get timely hitting against the Dodgers.
homers allowed by Phillies starters during the six-game road trip, including two by Jake Arrieta on Wednesday. The Phillies starters failed to pitch into the seventh inning during the trip.
ERA by the Phillies bullpen during the six-game trip. It was 7.41 before the bullpen combined Wednesday for 13 scoreless outs and it could have been much worse if it wasn’t for Jean Segura’s game-saving catch in the eighth.
ERA posted by Dodgers starters as they dominated the Phillies for three games. Kenta Maeda, Clayton Kershaw, and Rich Hill were excellent. Remember those three arms if the Phillies are still standing in October.
slugging percentage by Dodgers hitters, who teed up Phillies pitching. David Freese and Joc Pederson each homered twice. Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez had three RBIs and MVP favorite Cody Bellinger went 4-for-11. The Dodgers had 11 extra-base hits in three games. Remember that, too.
