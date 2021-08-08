They packed the ballpark Sunday to bear witness to the seventh number-retirement ceremony in franchise history. But they probably would have turned out anyway. The Phillies just had their best week in 10 years, and a fan base that’s thirsting for winning baseball finally seems ready to take the leap again.

So, once the echoes from the past -- Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Charlie Manuel, Raúl Ibañez, even Carlos Ruiz -- cleared the field after the posthumous retirement of Roy Halladay’s No. 34, the faces of the present took over. Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto homered in the first inning, Bryce Harper went deep in the sixth, and Zack Wheeler cranked up a two-hit shutout that would’ve made Halladay blush in a 3-0 victory over the free-falling New York Mets.

It’s eight consecutive wins now for the Phillies, their longest streak since a nine-game roll from July 29-Aug. 6, 2011.

Guess what else happened that year.

OK, so it’s too soon to mention the postseason. Here, though, is what kind of week it was in the NL East: Last Sunday, the Phillies began the day in third place, 4 1/2 games behind Mets. They will wake up Monday 2 1/2 games in front. It’s the first time in 105 years -- since September 1916 -- that they moved into first place within a seven-day span of being at least four games out in August or later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

So, when Wheeler trotted back to the mound for the ninth inning, the announced crowd of 39,186 -- largest at Citizens Bank Park since Sept. 14, 2019 -- erupted in applause.

Wheeler dazzled. Again. Fast becoming a favorite for the Cy Young Award with Mets ace Jacob deGrom on the injured list, Wheeler gave up a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo, then retired 27 of the next 29 batters. He racked up 10 strikeouts, walked only one batter, threw 108 pitches, and recorded his second shutout of the season and third of his career.

At one point, Wheeler retired 22 consecutive batters. The last Phillies pitcher to do that: Halladay, in his perfect game on May 29, 2010.

Think Wheeler was amped to face his former team in the midst of a pennant race? He threw 18 pitches that registered 99 mph or faster through four innings, according to Statcast, his most ever in a start.

Segura, who had X-rays Saturday night after a pitch hit his lip after ricocheting off his finger, returned to the lineup and announced his presence before most fans came back from the concession stand after the pregame ceremony. He drove Mets starter Taijuan Walker’s 12th pitch, a 95-mph fastball, out of the park to left field.

Realmuto went deep two batters later, and although it was only 2-0, it felt like the Mets -- losers of nine of their last 11 games -- had no chance.

Harper padded the lead with a solo homer in the sixth inning, and Wheeler took it from there. He was still throwing 98 mph in the ninth inning when he gave up a one-out single to Nimmo but got Jeff McNeil to pop weakly to second base and struck out Pete Alonso on a 98-mph sinker.