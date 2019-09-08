“What you realize is that there were a lot of people on base on both sides,” said Scott Kingery, whose two-run homer in the seventh inning pushed the Phillies’ lead to 7-4 after the Mets had drawn even in the fifth. “You just feel like when you’re in the dugout, ‘Dang, we’ve been sitting here for a while.’ And then you get out there on defense and the next thing you know there are two guys on and no outs.