Phillies are well-represented across the World Baseball Classic team pool

All 20 rosters for the World Baseball Classic were announced on Thursday night, and the Phillies are well-represented.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber will play for the United States under manager and Penn alum Mark DeRosa, joined by Brad Keller in the bullpen.

Advertisement

Schwarber represented the U.S. at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, helping the team win a silver medal. Harper has plans to play for the 2023 team as well, but withdrew after undergoing elbow surgery the previous winter.

“[Schwarber] was the chemistry guy for me, last time,” DeRosa said in December.

» READ MORE: Spring training preview: Outlook for Aidan Miller, level of concern for Bryce Harper, and more from Reddit AMA

Cristopher Sánchez will join the Dominican Republic’s rotation, with outfielder Johan Rojas also named to the team.

The Phillies’ other participants include José Alvarado (Venezuela); Taijuan Walker (Mexico); Garrett Stubbs and Max Lazar (Israel); Edmundo Sosa (Panama); and Aaron Nola (Italy).

Several Phillies prospects were also named to rosters. Outfielder Dante Nori, the Phillies’ 2024 first-round selection and No. 6 prospect, will join Nola on Team Italy.

Pitching prospect Jaydenn Estanista will play for the Netherlands. Estanista had a 4.84 ERA in 44⅔ innings last season between high-A Jersey Shore and double-A Reading. Mitch Neunborn, who pitched for Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley last year, will represent Australia.

Gabriel Barbosa was named to Brazil’s roster. Barbosa had a 3.62 ERA across three levels in the Phillies’ system in 2025, finishing the season in double A.

The Phillies will play an exhibition game against Team Canada in Clearwater, Fla. on March 4 before WBC pool play takes place March 5-10 in Tokyo, San Juan, Miami, and Houston.

The quarterfinals will be held on March 13 in Miami and Houston, while the semifinals and finals are March 15-17 in Miami.