Spring training preview: Outlook for Aidan Miller, level of concern for Bryce Harper, and more from Reddit AMA

Baseball is almost back. Spring training will officially start on Wednesday when pitchers and catchers are due to report to the Phillies’ facilities in Clearwater, Fla. Phillies writer Lochlahn March took to Reddit to answer all your questions before camp starts.

Here are a few highlights …

Advertisement

(Questions have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.)

Q: Any surprises for the opening day roster? What moves are left before spring training?

A: The Phillies still need to find a resolution for Nick Castellanos. They’ve been open about finding a change of scenery for him, which should happen soon through a trade or release. Other than that, I think other additions before spring training, if any, would be depth minor-league signings.

As far as surprises, I think the battle for the last two bullpen spots could get interesting. The Phillies have some newcomers from trades, minor league signings, and a Rule 5 selection, who will all be in contention.

Q: Is Aidan Miller expected to be up this year?

A: It’s possible. After Trea Turner’s improvements defensively last year, I don’t see him moving off shortstop any time soon, but the Phillies are planning to get Miller some reps at other infield positions — third base and possibly some second — this spring.

If he starts this season the way he ended last season, I’d expect him to be at the top of the list in triple A in the event of an injury or other opening on the major league infield.

It’s important to remember that if Miller is on the major league team, he will be playing every day. He won’t be called up to sit on the bench, so even if the Phillies deem him ready, they will wait for the right opportunity.

» READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Phillies spring training: Key dates, storylines to watch, and more

Q: What does Crawford’s skill set and rookie season look like? Could he be the throwback leadoff hitter this team needs?

A: Lots has been made about Justin Crawford’s high ground-ball rate, and it remains to be seen how that will translate to the major league level, and whether his speed — which is one of his best attributes — can offset that. He’s an aggressive hitter and makes a lot of contact.

I would be very surprised to see him at leadoff to start the season. It’s already a lot of pressure to hand him the keys to the outfield, not to mention sticking him at the top of the order right away. It’s also a good thing to have a guy with that hitting profile who can steal a lot of bases in the lower half of the order to lengthen the lineup.

Q: What are the internal expectations for Jean Cabrera and Michael Mercado?

A: The Phillies have pretty thin starting depth in the minors at the moment, and Jean Cabrera would likely be one option in case of an injury to the rotation this year. Mercado is relief depth. He was non-tendered this winter but re-signed to a minor league deal. They both will be at major league camp next week, and I expect both to likely wind up in triple A.

Q: Who might be this year’s Weston Wilson/Kody Clemens/Brad Miller/Otto Kemp emerging role player type?

A: I think the Phillies hope Dylan Moore could occupy a similar role that Weston Wilson did last season, and he provides a ton of versatility defensively.

As far as emerging players, one name to keep an eye on is Gabriel Rincones Jr. The Phillies like the pop in his bat, but he has a real drawback at the plate against left-handed pitching. I could see him getting his feet wet in the majors at some point this year, but it would most likely have to be in a platoon role.

Q: Who do you expect to get an increased role on the team this season?

A: I’m going to go with Otto Kemp. His name is one that Dave Dombrowski has brought up a lot this offseason. I expect him to get a chance to play some more left field, probably as a platoon partner for Brandon Marsh. Kemp had some offseason surgeries to clean up his shoulder and address a bone fragment in his knee that he’d been playing through since June, but he should be ready to go for spring training. I’m interested in seeing what he can do when he’s fully healthy.

Q: On a scale of minor inconvenience to major life-altering issue, how concerned should we feel about Bryce Harper and his possible decline?

A: I think Bryce Harper is extremely motivated this season. He started hitting this winter earlier than he normally does — part of that is because he’s preparing to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but I think there’s another part, too. His 2025 didn’t live up to his (very high) standards, and he’s an extremely competitive person. Also remember: He was dealing with a wrist injury for part of last season. I wouldn’t be concerned about a decline just yet.

» READ MORE: Ranking the Phillies’ top 10 prospects: Key question, 2026 outlook for each

Q: ... Knowing Zack Wheeler won’t be ready for the start of the season, what are the odds he just retires before returning and we’ve already seen the last of him?

A: Wheeler has been open about expecting to retire at the end of his contract, which runs through 2027. It would be a major surprise if Wheeler didn’t return before then. His rehab this offseason by all accounts has been going well. The latest update from a couple of weeks ago was that he was throwing up to 90 feet.

Q: Will Garrett Stubbs be back as the third catcher in triple A?

A: This year, the backup catching battle isn’t as cut-and-dried, as Stubbs and Rafael Marchán are out of options. Whoever does not make the team will have to be designated for assignment and pass through waivers to report to triple A.