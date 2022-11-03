The Phillies will wear their powder blue uniforms on Thursday night as the throwbacks return to the World Series for the first time since 1983.

The Phils have worn the blues for Thursday home games since 2018 but did not plan on wearing them in the World Series until Monday’s game was postponed, pushing Game Five to Thursday.

The team’s clubhouse staff sewed World Series patches onto the sleeve this week and New Era already sent maroon caps with World Series patches on the side.

The last time the power blues appeared in the World Series was during the 1983 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. But the last time the team wore the uniforms in a Game 5 was 1980, when the Phils won in Kansas City, 4-3, on RBI singles in the ninth by Del Unser and Manny Trillo. That series — just like this year — was tied at two before the Phils won. Two days later, they were World Champions.

The Phils are hoping those jerseys have the same magic 42 years later.