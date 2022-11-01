Fans who attend a World Series game in Philadelphia may have to resort to taking a screenshot of their digital ticket if they’re looking for something to scrapbook.

Homer Robinson of North Carolina has tickets to attend Game 3 with his kids and was hoping to get physical tickets as a keepsake or exchange his e-tickets for physical tickets once at the ballpark.

“The real tickets are such cool souvenirs,” Robinson said.

The Phillies offer traditional printed tickets or digital passes during regular-season games. But for post-season, team officials confirmed that tickets would be 100% digital.

Deb Rinaldi, a Phillies spokesperson, said it’s a sign of the times. Digital tickets are used in most major sporting events for convenience and security — the technology makes it harder to create dupes.

A Phillies guest services team member said they hadn’t heard negative feedback about the digital tickets.

Still, if you’re looking for a physical memento without having to wait in a souvenir-shop line, there are some options. First-time Citizens Bank attendees who are 14 or younger can request a certificate from guest services.

And for a more creative workaround, you can make your own non-functioning ticket stub.

TikTok user Nattie G posted a tutorial explaining how she makes her own commemorative fake ticket stubs to keep track of concerts she’s attended over the years.

“My concert tickets sometimes are digital or I don’t have them,” she said. “So I make my own.”

Fans like Robinson called not being able to get a physical copy “a bummer” and hoped officials would consider reversing course.

“It would seem like such a small thing for them to do,” he said. “People would treasure these tickets — which we’ve all paid so much for — forever.”