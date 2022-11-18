4:53

Perhaps the highest of highs for the Phillies came when they eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series to clinch the team’s first World Series berth since 2009. And they not only got to do it in front of their home fans, but in dramatic fashion as well, thanks to some late-game heroics from — who else? — Bryce Harper.

For the first time in over a decade, the Phillies were National League champions.