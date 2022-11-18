It came as a surprise to even some of the more optimistic fans — and it ended before most would have liked — but the Phillies’ run to the World Series, where they pushed the Astros to six games before ultimately falling short, was nothing short of incredible.
How you define incredible — whether that’s in the moments on the field, the extra time you got to spend with friends and family cheering on the Phillies, or simply the warm, fuzzy feeling from the return of October baseball — is a personal choice. But for Phillies fans around the region, despite the outcome, there was a lot to feel good about this fall.