It’s official. The Phillies have a playoff anthem. And by this point, you probably know it well. If not, just give it a couple of days of “Dancing On My Own” being blasted throughout Rittenhouse Square.
What you might not know is how it wound up being the team’s official victory song, the one they’ve been seen blasting in the clubhouse after wins, including their NLDS-clinching win over the Braves last week.
The song is the Tiesto remix of Calum Scott’s stripped down version of “Dancing On My Own” — at the risk of editorializing, the original is much better — and many Americans may be more familiar with the Robyn version of the song. But Philadelphians are increasingly becoming more familiar with the dance remix thanks to … the Boston Red Sox?
That’s right, it was actually the Red Sox, and specifically backup catcher Kevin Plawecki, who finished 2022 with the Texas Rangers, who made this song into an acceptable victory anthem. Here’s more from music writer Dan DeLuca on the song’s resurgence during the pandemic and its recent crossover into sports, starting in the Boston clubhouse.
The Red Sox lost that series, but one of the members of that team clearly took a liking to the song: none other than current Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. While he isn’t solely responsibly for the postgame playlist that’s curated by backup catcher and team DJ Garrett Stubbs, Schwarber is the man responsible for bringing the party anthem to the Phillies locker room celebrations. Here’s more from Alex Coffey:
The full playlist contains plenty of NSFW lyrics and song titles, but the start of the playlist is for all ears.
”We can’t wait to get in there and hear our five or six songs,” Hall told The Inquirer during the Braves series. “‘Dancing On My Own,’ ‘Cold Heart,’ when you hear those songs, you just enjoy the win more. ‘Dancing On My Own’ means something to me now. When I hear that song outside of the field, the first thing I think of is clinching. It’s crazy that this is just getting noticed because it does get the boys rolling.”
At first, they played around with the order of the songs, according to Coffey, but Stubbs has since settled on a routine.
We have really good time ...
You think?