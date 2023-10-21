Zack Wheeler delivers an all-time great performance, saves the season, and makes history

Stakes, setting, and circumstances. Greatness is made out of those ingredients. They are what separates the wheat from the legend stuff. Zack Wheeler doesn’t belong to that class yet. But he took a heck of a big step in Game 5 on Saturday.

Want to know what a pitcher is made of? Look how he responds in moments like these. The Phillies entered Game 5 of the National League Championship Series needing someone to save their season. They were reeling, fuming, swinging and missing, barking at umpires, watching their bullpen implode.

They’d spent the previous 48 hours watching a 2-0 series lead slip away in the most excruciating of fashions. Everyone who’d participated seemed to be running on fumes. They needed innings, they needed peace of mind, they needed margin for error, and they needed all of these things in abundance.

Wheeler delivered.

Again. And again. And again.

Seven times he walked out to that mound. Seven times he walked back without the slightest bit of concern.

Nobody knows who would have pitched if he hadn’t. Suppose it didn’t matter.

Seven innings, seven baserunners, one run, eight strikeouts, all of it on 99 marvelous pitches.

The result was a 6-1 win against the Diamondbacks that ended a potential disaster in the making. Now, it sends the Phillies back home with two chances to close out a second straight World Series berth.

Wheeler didn’t just save the Phillies season. He might have saved an entire era of good vibes.

Think about it. The must-win stuff is often overplayed, but this one was as close as it gets. Teams that won Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead had gone on to win 15 of 19 times in the league championship series. The Phillies still would have had to win two straight games in front of a crowd that had watched them leave town up 2-0 and return on the brink of elimination.

Now? The players can breathe. Fans can cheer.

With each inning, you felt the angst evaporating at Chase Field. A 2-0 first-inning lead helps. So did three home runs from all of the usual suspects.

But Wheeler was the lubricant that made all of it go.

He was in a special kind of zone from the jump. It took a while to reveal itself. But it was there all along. Three batters into the game, he’d already thrown 15 pitches and had runners on the corners with one out. Trouble? Sure looked like it. Then Wheeler struck out Christian Walker on four pitches, the last a 96-mph fastball that the Diamondbacks’ cleanup hitter swung at and missed. He then got Pavin Smith to ground out to end the inning.

This would be a theme. It often is with guys of Wheeler’s caliber. The more tenuous the moments, the more tenacious the guy on the mound. He allowed a one-out single to Corbin Carroll in the third. Six pitches later, the inning was over. He allowed a one-out single to Geraldo Perdomo in the fifth. This time, it took Wheeler just two pitches to finish off the frame.

By the sixth inning, the Phillies had a 4-0 lead that felt eminently safe. He allowed a one-out double to Walker but struck out Pavin Smith and got Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to fly out to center.

Want to know what a pitcher is made of? Look at how he responds.

Also, look at these numbers — and look at them closely. In 10 career postseason starts, Wheeler has a 2.48 ERA in 61⅔ innings. Only six pitchers in big league history have a lower ERA in at least 10 career starts. Three of those pitchers played before the Great Depression. In the integration era, only Curt Schilling (2.23), Madison Bumgarner (2.11) and Ken Holtzman (2.30) have Wheeler beaten.

Wheeler has a better strikeout rate (9.6 per nine innings) than any within that group. His 7.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio is 50% better than the best of that bunch.

The only thing missing right now is the ring.

So now, the chase rolls on. You can thank the guy wearing No. 45.