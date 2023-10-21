Bryce Harper embellishes his Phillies legacy: Steals home, homers to spark a Game 5 NLCS win

PHOENIX — The legend grows, and grows, and then it grows some more.

The Phillies were dead in the desert, playing sloppy, dumb baseball, from the dugout to the diamond. When the Phillies need juice, look to the guy with most juice since Mike Schmidt.

Bryce Harper, already the most exciting player in Phillies history, keeps adding layers to his legacy. After two games sleepwalking in the desert, Harper shook the Phillies awake to take a 3-2 lead in the National League Championship Series. While he wasn’t the only reason they won Game 5 against the Diamondbacks, 6-1, he was the biggest.

Saturday night he captured the first steal of home plate in Phillies postseason history, in the first inning. He clobbered catcher Gabriel Moreno on the play. Then he clobbered Zac Gallen’s sinking changeup 444 feet, at 112 mph, for a home run in the sixth.

The moments weren’t as momentous as some of his others, nor as dramatic, nor as necessary, but they were iconic, because they were him.

The Phillies led, 1-0, in the first when, with two out, Bryson Stott broke for second base. Moreno threw down to second. Ketel Marte cut off the throw and fired home. The throw, sloppy, short, and up the line, led Moreno in Harper’s path. Harper’s left elbow collided with Moreno’s head. Moreno spun, flattened. Harper scurried back to the plate, slapped it, then knelt to see if Moreno was badly hurt.

It was a football play. A Philly play. One that will grow in magnitude as the years pass.

We will forget that it was the second run of the game, not the first.

But it was Harper.

Later, the Phillies led, 3-0, when, with one out in the sixth, Harper deposited his 11th career homer in the right-field seats at Chase Field. It was a blast, and it was thrilling, but it wasn’t even the deepest or hardest-hit ball of the inning. Kyle Schwarber led off the inning with a 461-foot, 114-mph shot, and Schwarber’s a star.

But this was Harper.

He fixated on something in the crowd as he rounded third base; it was decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, who threw out the first pitch.

At any rate, the Harper steal and the Harper homer resonated more than any other plays Saturday night.

Maybe that’s not fair. Not fair to Zack Wheeler, who lasted seven innings, allowed one run, saved an exhausted bullpen, and further cemented himself as one of the franchise’s Mount Rushmore pitchers. Not fair to Schwarber, who, like Harper, has 11 playoff homers as a Phillie. They’re both tied with Jayson Werth for the franchise record.

If it’s not fair, Harper has made it so.

We’ve been trained to anticipate Harper drama, and we’ve been spoiled by Harper greatness.

Spoiled by an MVP award in 2021.

Spoiled by his drive to win. Harper, who signed for 13 years and $330 million in 2019, insisted that the Phillies retain catcher J.T. Realmuto in 2021, sign Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in 2022, and sign Trea Turner in 2023. It cost owner John Middleton almost a half-billion dollars, but he signed all three. And here we are, again.

Spoiled by his commitment. He insisted that his contract not include any opt-out options for him; he was in Philly for the long haul. Then he started building a Phillie Phanatic wardrobe to prove it.

Spoiled by what has become a second straight, epic playoff run; he’s now hitting .347 with 10 homers and 21 RBIs in 27 playoff games, none of them played completely healthy.

Spoiled by that selfless toughness. Harper played most of the 2022 season with a torn ligament in his elbow and played designated hitter. He got the elbow fixed, returned to play in record time, but with limitations on his throwing ability — then offered to learn first base so Schwarber, the world’s worst defensive player, could act as designated hitter.

And, of course, we’ve been spoiled by his big-game DNA. Like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Babe Ruth, David Ortiz, and Tom Brady, when the lights get brightest, Harper shines best.

We’re spoiled by his game-winning homer in Game 5 of the NLCS last year that sent the Phillies to the World Series.

Don’t forget: He called that shot.

We’re spoiled by his two-homer, two stare-down revenge in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, after Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia, in his clubhouse afterward, mocked Harper’s baserunning mistake — “Attaboy, Bryce!” — that had ensured a Braves win in Game 2.

We’re spoiled by his “31″ homer, a solo shot in the first inning of Game 1 of the NLCS, hit on his 31st birthday, so he made a 3 with his left-hand fingers and a 1 with his right hand and blew them out like candles.

He spoiled us again on Saturday night. On Monday, Harper & Co. will seek to clinch at the most feared venue since the 1980s Boston Garden. They haven’t lost a playoff game yet this fall at the Bank.

He’s a great player, but he’s not perfect. Not always great. He ended Game 2 in the NLDS when he ran too far past second base with one out in the ninth inning of a one-run game. He admitted his mistake ... for about 36 hours, then retracted his admission and swore that next time he’d do it the same way all over again.

We shrugged. It’s Harp. It’s what makes Harp Harp.

And, with due respect to Wheeler, Schwarber, and Realmuto, whose two-run homer iced it in the eighth (he drove in Harper, by the way), more than anyone, Harper is the reason the Phillies are 27 outs from a second straight National League pennant, which would be just the second time they’ve won it in consecutive years.

You get the feeling that, as long as Harper’s around, it won’t be the last.