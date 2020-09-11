Wheeler joined the Phillies last December on a $118 million contract and has been excellent. He has a 2.47 ERA through his first eight starts, pairing with Aaron Nola to form one of the National League’s top rotation tandems. The Phillies have been besieged by baseball’s worst bullpen, so they need their rotation to carry them this month if they are to make the postseason. Losing Wheeler, even if he misses just one start, is a blow.