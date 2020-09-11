The Phillies scratched Zack Wheeler from his start this weekend after the $118 million pitcher hurt the nail of his right middle finger on Wednesday while putting on his pants.
“You can’t make this up,” manager Joe Girardi said.
Wheeler was scheduled to start on Saturday against the Marlins, but Girardi said he will not pitch until Monday at the earliest.
“It’s very sore,” Girardi said.
Wheeler will be replaced Saturday by Spencer Howard, who was scheduled to start one of Friday’s two games. The Phillies will start Aaron Nola in the first game on Friday and use a cast of relievers to piece together the second game. Vince Velasquez and Zach Eflin will start the doubleheader on Sunday while the Phillies hope Wheeler can pitch Monday.
Wheeler has a 2.47 ERA through his first eight starts since signing with the Phillies before the season. He has teamed with Aaron Nola to form one of the National League’s best rotation tandems and the Phillies will need to lean on their starters if they are to make the playoffs. If Wheeler is not ready by Monday, the Phillies could be tasked with using their bullpen to complete two of their seven games in five days against the Marlins.
“It’s going to be tough for us,” J.T. Realmuto said. “Guys are going to have to pitch a lot of innings and are going to have to pitch well.”