Wheeler has a 2.47 ERA through his first eight starts since signing with the Phillies before the season. He has teamed with Aaron Nola to form one of the National League’s best rotation tandems and the Phillies will need to lean on their starters if they are to make the playoffs. If Wheeler is not ready by Monday, the Phillies could be tasked with using their bullpen to complete two of their seven games in five days against the Marlins.