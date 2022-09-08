Zack Wheeler didn’t pitch in a spring training game but still made his first start of the season on time.

Could his return to the Phillies’ rotation follow a similar path?

Wheeler played catch from 90 feet Thursday, the latest step in his gradual throwing progression after being sidelined by right elbow inflammation. Next up: The Phillies ace will move out to 120 feet before possibly getting off a bullpen mound over the weekend.

The triple-A season runs until Sept. 28, so there’s time for Wheeler to join Lehigh Valley for a tune-up start. The Phillies have taken a conservative approach with Wheeler. It’s doubtful they would rush him back now, especially with a four-game cushion in the wild-card race entering play Thursday.

But interim manager Rob Thomson isn’t ruling out that Wheeler’s next start, whenever it happens, could come at the major league level.

“It could if we decide to go that route,” Thomson said. “It depends on how he feels. Does he need a live [batting practice]? Does he need two bullpens and a live BP, and get right into one of our games? Does he need to throw BP? We don’t know until he gets up on the mound.”

The situation isn’t dissimilar to the way Wheeler began the season. Rather than going on the injured list and making a minor league start or two, he took his turn in the rotation and built arm strength gradually, progressing from 65 pitches in his first start to 66, 84, and finally 90. He didn’t top 100 pitches until his eighth start.

With 25 games left after Thursday night’s series finale against the Miami Marlins, Wheeler could make, say, three shorter-than-usual starts for the Phillies in an attempt to be ready to turn his arm loose in the playoffs.

Wheeler has missed three starts after giving up 10 runs in 11⅓ innings in his last two outings, both against the New York Mets. He was scheduled to throw last weekend in San Francisco but instead took five days off after lingering discomfort led to an MRI that revealed inflammation but not structural damage.

Initially, Wheeler told team officials that he believed he could have pitched through the injury. But he said this week that he agreed with the decision to take a few weeks off in an attempt to return as healthy as possible for the playoff push.

Is that a realistic goal?

“Hopefully, if things keep going right,” Wheeler told reporters Tuesday. “That’s my goal. I’d never say definitely, because you never know. But it’s my goal. I’ve never pitched in the playoffs, and I want to pitch in the playoffs and help my team get there.”

T.G.I.Eflin

Zach Eflin will take his biggest step to pitching again this season by tossing two innings Friday night for triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Eflin, who hasn’t pitched since June 25 because of right knee pain, will start the game but simulate coming in from the bullpen by jogging in from the outfield, according to Thomson. The Phillies will pay attention to how Eflin reacts to bunts or other batted balls.

“It’ll be a good test for him,” Thomson said.

Eflin won’t have time to rebuild the arm strength required to start, but the Phillies hope to use him in a relief role or as an opener. Thomson floated the idea of having Eflin and lefty Ranger Suárez split starts. Suárez, approaching his career-high innings total, struggled in the fourth inning of his last two starts.

“It’s a possibility, yeah,” Thomson said. “We’ve talked to [Eflin] about that.”

McGarry struggles

In his first appearance since getting promoted to triple A, pitching prospect Griff McGarry allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in two innings Wednesday night. He gave up a solo homer to Bobby Dalbec, who has 11 homers for the Red Sox this season.

The Phillies are trying to gauge McGarry’s viability as a potential reliever at the major-league level down the stretch.

“I think it’s typical for a guy moving up the ladder, first time out [to struggle],” Thomson said. “I think the true test will probably be the next one, or even the next two.”

McGarry likely will pitch again Saturday or Sunday at Lehigh Valley.

Extra bases

Seranthony Domínguez (triceps tendinitis) walked the first two batters (on nine pitches) before recording a strikeout and a double play in a scoreless inning for Lehigh Valley. His next outing could come in the majors. ... Nick Castellanos, sidelined by a strained oblique muscle in his right side, played catch in the outfield but has not yet resumed hitting. He isn’t eligible to return from the injured list until at least Tuesday. ... Right-hander Kyle Gibson is the Phillies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, presented annually to a major leaguer who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, and philanthropy. ... Lehigh Valley left-hander Michael Plassmeyer was named International League pitcher of the month. He went 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23 innings in four August starts. ... Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 4.07 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-17, 6.28).