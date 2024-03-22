Phillies’ Zack Wheeler ‘ready to go’ for opening day after dominant start vs. Tigers

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zack Wheeler took the fast lane to the finish line in spring training.

Wheeler rode his fastball in his Grapefruit League finale, an approach he has taken in previous springs. He threw his three variations of the heater — four-seam, sinker, and his newly minted splitter — for 48 of his 66 pitches and held the Tigers to one hit in 5⅓ scoreless innings of a 4-3 Phillies loss at BayCare Ballpark.

“I tried to go a little more fastball-heavy, kind of what we do towards the end of every spring,” said Wheeler, who will start opening day. “Just kind of get the best feel I can for that before we get going. I tried to do that a little more today and just sprinkle in off-speed. It was good.”

Wheeler’s spring couldn’t have gone better.

In an attempt to toughen against left-handed hitters, he incorporated a splitter that has progressed enough that he will use it during the season. He signed a three-year, $126 million extension to remain with the Phillies through 2027. His wife, Dominique, gave birth to their third child, a girl.

And now, Wheeler will make his first career opening-day start at home Thursday against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves.

“He’s been good all spring, but I think that was the best he’s looked,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s just pounding the zone, strike one, strike two, attacking. The slider was really good. The splitter is really making progress. He’s ready to go.”

The Phillies are hoping that Wheeler can set a tone for a better start to the season. They went 25-32 and 22-29 to open the last two seasons.

”I think a better start is definitely key,” Wheeler said. “It gets us off on a better foot. It’s not fun to play catch up. You want to win as many games as possible throughout the season, but getting off to a better start is definitely big.”

On the mound: Gregory Soto gave up four ninth-inning runs on four hits, including homers by Jake Rogers and Ryan Vilade on sinkers that stayed over the plate. … Jeff Hoffman struck out the side in the seventh inning, getting three of the Tigers’ best hitters on three pitches: Riley Greene (slider), Spencer Torkelson (splitter), and Kerry Carpenter (fastball).

At the plate: Trea Turner stayed in the game after hyperextending his left elbow on a backswing that hit Rogers, the Tigers’ catcher, in the fifth inning. He will get a day off Saturday but is expected to play Sunday and Monday, according to Thomson. ... Brandon Marsh, making his first start in center field after four games in left, scorched an RBI double in the sixth inning against Tigers reliever Will Vest. … Lefty-hitting Jake Cave, vying for the final bench spot, notched an RBI single against Tigers ace lefty Tarik Skubal. … Edmundo Sosa homered in the seventh inning.

Roster moves: Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was optioned to triple A; righty David Buchanan, catchers Aramis Garcia and Cam Gallagher, infielder/outfielder Scott Kingery, and outfielders Jordan Luplow, David Dahl, and Cal Stevenson were reassigned to minor-league camp. The Phillies have 35 players left in camp.

Quotable: “It’s going to be effective against lefties. Probably against righties, too. It’s just a little different look.” — Thomson on the addition of a splitter to Wheeler’s repertoire

On deck: The Phillies will cross the bay to face the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in Tampa (WIP-FM, 94.1). Connor Brogdon is scheduled to start what will amount to a bullpen game.

