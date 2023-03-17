Phillies 10, Tigers 1: Zack Wheeler pleased with development of new sweeper pitch

LAKELAND, Fla. — Ten years since his major-league debut, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler doesn’t get swept up in a spring training start.

But he was pleased Thursday night with his sweeper slider.

Wheeler has added the pitch to his repertoire this spring to give hitters a different look. He threw it four times against the Tigers and struck out righty-hitting Eric Haase on a sweeper that dove down and away to end the fourth inning of a 10-1 victory.

“That was a good one,” Wheeler said. “That was probably the best one — or one of the best ones — I’ve thrown this spring.”

Wheeler looked sharp against the Tigers in what’s shaping up as his third-to-last tuneup. He gave up one run on three hits (two by former Phillies teammate Nick Maton) and struck out five batters. He worked into the fifth inning, threw 66 pitches, and emerged healthy.

But the development of the sweeper has been a major focus for Wheeler and pitching coach Caleb Cotham. Wheeler believes he can separate the new offspeed pitch from his usual slider/cutter hybrid and curveball.

“I’m to a point in my career where I can kind of separate them mentally and physically,” Wheeler said. “There’s going to be some days where they do mix, but that’s pitching and baseball. For the most part, I could have that feel about it. I’ve learned more from [Cotham] about spin and hand placement than I’ve learned from anybody else.”

Wheeler will have other opportunities to throw the sweeper before the Phillies break camp. But he said it’s ready to be unveiled in a regular-season game.

“It’s not the best right now, but I mean, it can get big-league hitters out,” Wheeler said. “There’s still going to be adjustments here and there, just like any new pitch, but yeah, I’m comfortable with it.”

At the plate: If you must be the lone everyday player in the lineup for a spring-training night game on the road, you might as well make the trip worthwhile. So Bryson Stott picked up three hits, including a leadoff home run against Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull. And because Stott played six innings, the westbound rush-hour traffic in Tampa, Fla., should’ve been long gone.

What stood out: Darick Hall continued to make a powerful case for a roster spot with his team-leading fifth Grapefruit League homer. He’s 10-for-33 (.303) this spring. ... Versatile infielder Kody Clemens, also in the five-way fight for two bench spots, turned on a first-pitch fastball from Turnbull and lined it to right field for a two-run single in the third. He’s 8-for-27 (.296). ... Infielder Jim Haley, who grew up in Delaware County, homered to the left-field berm.

Quotable: “I’m sure J.T. [Realmuto] called [manager Rob Thomson] and told him to make sure I was on this trip. But as long as you get your at-bats, it doesn’t really matter where. It’s fine.” — Stott on how he drew the short straw to travel to Lakeland

On deck: The Phillies will play two games Friday against the Blue Jays, a poorly timed split-squad, given the thinned-out pitching depth. While lefty Bailey Falter pitches in Clearwater, lefty reliever Matt Strahm will start in neighboring Dunedin.