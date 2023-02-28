Phillies 7, Blue Jays 2: What a difference a year makes for Zack Wheeler in spring debut

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zack Wheeler’s first pitch of his first spring-training start zoomed across the plate at 97 mph.

The first time he threw 97 last year?

“Probably ... May,” the Phillies pitcher said Tuesday.

So, yes, this is different. For the record, Wheeler reached 97 mph in a few starts last May. But his point stands. And after setting down six Blue Jays hitters on 19 pitches in two innings at BayCare Ballpark, he drew a comparison to last year, when he reported to camp with a sore shoulder and didn’t make a start in a shortened exhibition schedule before opening the season on time but compromised.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Inside the center-field education of Phillies utility infielder Edmundo Sosa

“My shoulder wasn’t all that good coming in last year, so that was a struggle,” Wheeler said during the Phillies’ 7-2 victory. “And I got sick right before spring with the flu. It was a bunch of things that kind of tumbled into the season. [It’s] a little more normal this year. I feel great.”

There was some question about how Wheeler would emerge from last year’s long postseason run. He dealt with arm fatigue during the World Series, which ended with a stellar outing in Game 6 in Houston.

But Wheeler was on schedule when he arrived in camp, with his velocity at its typical upper-90s level when he faced hitters in live batting practice.

Wheeler has also added a new breaking pitch to his repertoire. The 32-year-old right-hander describes it as a “slurve,” a slider/curveball hybrid, and it’s designed to present yet another look to hitters as he enters his ninth major-league season.

“Just something else to throw in,” Wheeler said. “I try to bring something new to the table every year, whether it’s throwing the same pitch in a different location that I haven’t throw it before. This year it’s a new pitch. It’s going to be a different look a little bit this year, but that’s always a good thing.”

Wheeler struck out Blue Jays leadoff man Whit Merrifield with a sinker, then got Nathan Lukes to swing through a slider to end the second inning.

“We knew before we even saw him that he’s been working, and it’s paying off. So far, so good,” manager Rob Thomson said. “I mean, his stuff was really, really good today.”

At the plate: Trea Turner followed his two-hit debut last weekend with another two-hit game. The star shortstop and leadoff man singled in the first inning against Blue Jays starter José Berríos, then added a two-run single in the Phillies’ five-run fourth. Turner continued to wear oven mitts on his hands while running the bases, a protective measure to prevent him from jamming his fingers while sliding.

Who stood out: A few hours after his famous father spoke to the team, Kody Clemens singled, walked, and scored a run. Clemens, son of Roger Clemens, is competing for a spot as a left-handed hitter off the bench. One potential advantage: He plays multiple positions, taking a turn at first base three days after starting at second. ... Center field prospect Johan Rojas singled and made a diving catch. ... Kyle Schwarber lost a ball in the sun in left field. ... Nonroster catcher Vito Friscia broke a scoreless stalemate with a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Quotable: “I think it messes with the game too much. I think there maybe can be a pitch clock, but maybe not so quick. It can stop the really long guys that kind of drag the game, but when you’re rushing guys that normally aren’t slow, I think it messes with the game too much.” — Wheeler on the pitch clock

On deck: It’s Andrew Painter time. The top pitching prospect and No. 5 starter candidate will make his hotly anticipated Grapefruit League debut at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla. The game will stream on MLB.com.

» READ MORE: The education of Phillies phenom Andrew Painter included workouts (and hoops) with Max Scherzer