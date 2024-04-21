The Phillies wrap up a perfect week, win sixth straight, 8-2 over the White Sox

After the Phillies slapped an exclamation point on an undefeated week Sunday, it would’ve been fitting for Rob Thomson — or maybe Bryce Harper, given his long locks — to slick back his hair, stand up straight, and summon his inner Gordon Gekko.

“Greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works.”

The Phillies got greedy this week, and no, they need not apologize. It was necessary. After an 8-8 start and questions about an offense that wasn’t clicking, they welcomed the Rockies and White Sox — tomato cans in their respective leagues — and well, they walloped them.

Six games, six victories, including Sunday’s 8-2 thumping of the White Sox behind two RBIs for Harper, a typically titanic Kyle Schwarber home run, and a solid start from Aaron Nola to cap an 8-2 homestand and send the Phillies off to Cincinnati for a 10-game road trip that begins Monday night.

Nola didn’t threaten a no-hitter, as Spencer Turnbull and Zack Wheeler did in the first two games of the series. He actually gave up a two-run homer in the first inning to Eloy Jiménez. But Nola shut things down thereafter, giving up a total of four hits and completing eight innings.

The Phillies tied the game in the first inning when Harper attempted to steal second base, drew a throw, and the return throw sailed wide of home plate, enabling Trea Turner to score from third, the first of four steals against the worst-in-baseball 3-18 White Sox.

Brandon Marsh delivered a two-out single to score Harper with the go-ahead run in the first inning, and the Phillies didn’t look back. They tacked on three runs in the fourth on Turner’s RBI single, Harper’s sacrifice fly, and a two-out double by Alec Bohm, who finished with three hits.

And because it’s OK to be greedy, Schwarber clocked a 423-foot homer to right field in the sixth inning and lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

It was a get-healthy week for several Phillies hitters. Turner went 12-for-26 with five doubles and a homer against the Rockies and White Sox, part of an 18-for-42 homestand overall. Bohm went 8-for-18; Schwarber banged three homers; Harper went 8-for-21 and drove in seven runs.

Even formerly struggling No. 9 hitter Johan Rojas delivered two hits, giving him seven in his last three games.

The Phillies outscored the White Sox 24-7 in the three games after taking care of the Rockies by a 14-7 margin.

It’s about to get tougher. The Reds have a winning record and played the Phillies tough at Citizens Bank Park a few weeks ago. After that, the Phillies head to San Diego and Anaheim. There are challenges ahead.

There’s no need, then, to apologize for banking wins against weaklings. It’s what all the good teams do.