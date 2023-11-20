Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is officially on the MLB market, and the Phillies are likely to bid for him

Let the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes begin.

While the Phillies hosted a news conference Monday to welcome back Aaron Nola, Yamamoto was posted by the Orix Buffaloes, his team in Japan’s Pacific League. The 25-year-old righty has 45 days, beginning Tuesday, to sign with a major-league club.

And yes, the Phillies are expected to compete for him.

Never mind that Nola signed the largest contract for a pitcher in team history (seven years, $172 million), or that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies are content with the starting rotation. They have scouted Yamamoto, according to industry sources, and still plan to bid for him.

But the Phillies face several challenges in a pursuit of Yamamoto. Not only will they have to outdo the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, and other pitching-needy suitors to meet a price tag that’s expected to exceed $200 million, but they likely also must clear payroll space, forcing them to operate on dual fronts simultaneously.

Including Nola’s new pact, the Phillies’ projected 2024 payroll is closing in on $253 million, according to estimates at Cot’s Baseball Contracts. The second tier of the luxury-tax threshold is $257 million. Signing Yamamoto would push them into the third tax bracket.

There are other considerations. The Phillies are hopeful of signing ace Zack Wheeler to a contract extension, although talks are unlikely to begin until spring training. Wheeler is entering the final year of a five-year, $118 million deal that represents one of the best free-agent buys in franchise history.

“We’d like to keep him in the organization for a lengthy period, but it’s not always easy,” Dombrowski said. “It’s something that I’m sure we’ll pursue at some point. But I’m not sure how important it is for [Wheeler’s camp] at this time.”

It’s difficult to imagine the Phillies signing Yamamoto and retaining Wheeler. They could attempt to move right-hander Taijuan Walker, but with three years and $54 million left on his contract, they might have to pick up salary in a trade.

The Phillies’ 2024 rotation consists of Wheeler, Nola, Walker, and lefties Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. As a group, they were durable and effective last season. Phillies starters combined to throw the most innings (899) and post the seventh-best ERA (4.30) among National League rotations.

In endorsing the rotation as constituted, Dombrowski offered another statistic.

“When you look at some of the statistical models, we had the best WAR [17.7, according to Fangraphs] of our group of any team in Major League Baseball,” Dombrowski said. “So, we like our five starters. We look like we are set.”

But that won’t preclude them from taking a look at Yamamoto, a three-time recipient of Japan’s equivalent of the Cy Young Award who has a 1.42 ERA in 557 innings over the last three seasons.

“Our international [scouts] love him,” said one National League talent evaluator. “They think, after the adjustment to a five-man rotation, he’ll be the real deal.”

Center stage

After retaining Nola, Dombrowski said the Phillies “don’t really have a glaring need” to fill in the offseason.

But there is an opening in center field.

Dombrowski reiterated that the Phillies “hope” Johan Rojas will seize the job in spring training. But he also pushed back against the notion that the Phillies must acquire an outfielder in case Rojas, an elite defender but work-in-progress hitter, struggles in the Grapefruit League.

“It’s hard because if you go out and get an established left fielder or center fielder, one or the other, you then block Rojas from making the team,” Dombrowski said. “Because [Brandon] Marsh is going to be out there, [Nick] Castellanos is going to be out there. Rojas is not going to be just a part-time, periodic player.”

Extra bases

Third-string catcher Rafael Marchán and outfielder Simón Muzziotti were given a fourth minor-league option based on service time, which will allow the Phillies to send them to triple A next season without exposing them to waivers.