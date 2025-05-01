Ranger Suárez is set to return to Phillies’ rotation, but keeps an open mind about a reliever role

The final pitch that sent the Phillies to the 2022 World Series was thrown by Ranger Suárez.

As far as bullpen scenarios go, it doesn’t get much more high-leverage than that: a one-run lead over San Diego in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

Suárez had been in the Phillies rotation since 2021 but stepped up to take on a relief role when his team needed him in the playoffs.

When Suárez returns from the injured list on Sunday, he will return to the rotation to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. And he’ll rejoin a stacked group — while Suárez has been rehabbing from his lower back stiffness, Phillies starters have posted a 3.40 ERA, good for fifth in the majors.

But a six-man rotation, especially at this point in the season, comes with drawbacks. With six starters, the Phillies will be down a bullpen arm, a less-than-ideal situation for a unit that has been struggling. The Phillies’ relievers have a 5.03 ERA, fourth-worst in the majors.

“You have one less arm in the bullpen, and you don’t really have a whole lot of options with guys, if you run through the bullpen,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “So that comes into play, too.”

Given that, and his prior experience there, would Suárez be open to a return to the pen at some point?

“That’s a tough one,” Suárez said Thursday through a team interpreter. “I obviously want to be in the rotation all the time. I want to be a starting pitcher, like I’ve started all the time.

“But if it’s for the team’s sake, if it’s to win something, if it’s to get the World Series, then I’m willing to do anything.”

Before making the rotation in 2021, Suárez had 96 innings of relief experience, over which he posted a 2.91 ERA and earned four saves.

The Phillies continue to view him as a starter, though, and have built him up that way. In his fourth and final rehab outing Sunday for triple-A Lehigh Valley, Suárez threw 78 pitches. He struck out 24 over 16⅔ total innings on assignment.

“We’ll probably shorten [his first start] a little bit,” Thomson said. “He was at 80 pitches the last time out, so we can probably up that a little bit, but he won’t be full.”

By the time the calendar flipped to May last season, Suárez had pitched 41 innings and had put up a 1.32 ERA and a pristine 5-0 record. This year, he was shut down in spring training after feeling discomfort in his back, and remained in Florida at the Phillies facilities in Clearwater while the rest of the team started the season.

He said he feels like he has now put the back issue behind him. He hasn’t felt pain since the spring. His focus now is staying healthy for the remainder of the year.

“I don’t really have an answer for that, what’s caused so many injuries in the past, but we’re working twice as hard this year,” Suárez said. “We’re training every day, working really hard every day, and I’m feeling great physically, so I’m hoping that with the extra effort that we’re putting in, that’s going to be something that’s going to help me.”

Minor-league swap

The Phillies added some relief depth in a trade with the Rangers on Thursday. They acquired right-hander Daniel Robert from Texas in exchange for righty Enrique Segura. Robert was optioned to Lehigh Valley.

Robert, 30, was designated for assignment by the Rangers on April 28. He had a 1.54 ERA and two saves in triple A this year. He made his major-league debut last season, pitching in four games for Texas, going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

“Looks like a pretty good arm,” Thomson said. “So there’s some more depth. Guy’s got a good fastball. He throws strikes, gets strikeouts, good slider.”

Segura, 20, had a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings for single-A Clearwater this season.

Extra bases

Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 1.73 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.41).