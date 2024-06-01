Ranger Suárez exits his start early with a left hand contusion after getting hit by comebacker

Ranger Suárez was removed early from his start against St. Louis with a left hand contusion, the Phillies announced on Saturday night.

In the top of the second inning, with two outs, Cardinals left fielder Alec Burleson hit a liner right at Suárez. It came off of Burleson’s bat at 106.1 mph, and hit Suárez in the left hand.

Suárez threw the ball to first base to end the inning, but immediately went down the dugout stairs with assistant athletic trainer Joe Rauch. Suárez was covering his mouth with his glove, but appeared to be in pain as he walked off the field.

It is a tough break both for the Phillies and Suárez, who is in the midst of a Cy Young Award-caliber season. The left-hander entered his start on Saturday with a 1.75 ERA and a record of 9-1 with 77 strikeouts and 16 walks.

He has frequently said that his success this season is due, in part, to his health. Suárez had a delayed start to the season last year, after injuring himself in the World Baseball Classic. He has shown up to spring training late in the past, due to visa complications. But this year, he had a full spring training.

The Phillies say that Suárez will undergo further evaluation. It’s unclear if Suárez will need to miss a start. His next start is scheduled for June 8 in London. The Phillies will have two off days prior to that series.

