Phillies’ Ranger Suárez placed on injured list

The Phillies placed Ranger Suárez on the 15-day injured list with lower back soreness, the team announced on Saturday.

The move is retroactive to July 24. The left-hander had been replaced in the All-Star game due to back spasms, which he called “mild,” and pitched without any issues against the Minnesota Twins after a 10-day break. Though the Phillies’ bats went cold behind him, Suárez went 5⅓ innings and allowed three earned runs and one walk.

Advertisement

Even with the 10-day break, Suárez has had a higher workload this season compared to previous years. He pitched 125 innings in 2023, and is already at 119⅓ innings in 2024. His next scheduled start was Sunday’s series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

» READ MORE: The Phillies liked new outfielder Austin Hays ‘for a few years.’ Where does that leave Brandon Marsh?

To fill Suárez’s spot on the roster, the Phillies recalled left-hander Kolby Allard from Lehigh Valley. Allard, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies in January, posted a 5.23 ERA in triple-A this season across 63⅔ innings pitched.

In his last three starts, however, Allard has a 2.89 ERA and held opponents to a .217 batting average.

The 26-year-old previously spent four seasons with the Texas Rangers. He also had two separate stops with the Braves.