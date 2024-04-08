Rhys Hoskins says he expects to get booed in his return to Citizens Bank Park

With Bryce Harper slotted in as the everyday first baseman, Rhys Hoskins left the Phillies in the offseason for Milwaukee after six seasons in the majors, and even longer in the organization.

Hoskins makes his return to Citizens Bank Park as a Brewer on June 3, and he said Monday on the Foul Territory podcast that he’s not expecting a warm reaction.

“My guess is yes,” Hoskins said when asked if he thought he’d get booed in Philly. “I’m hoping, I don’t know if hope is the right word, but if I’m getting booed, it probably means the Brewers are doing something to be winning the game or to win the game, so I’ll root for that as a way to make sure that we the Brewers are coming out on top.”

Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in spring training in 2023 and missed his entire final season in Philadelphia. He signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Brewers this offseason. During his time in Philadelphia, Hoskins had a career .846 OPS and some iconic postseason moments, with big home runs against San Diego and Atlanta in 2022.

In his brief time as a Brewer, Hoskins is still endearing himself to the Philly fan base by becoming the latest villain up in Queens. Hoskins slid hard into Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil’s leg during the Brewers’ opening series at Citi Field, causing the benches to clear. Hoskins hit .273 with a .930 OPS in the Brewers’ sweep with three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs.

Although he is anticipating boos, Hoskins said he is looking forward to his return to Citizens Bank Park for his first series against the Phillies.

“I’m excited to go back, I’m excited to see those guys, those relationships,” Hoskins said. “I’m excited to compete against them.”