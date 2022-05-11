SEATTLE — Rhys Hoskins clapped his hands as he jogged up the third-base line. He stutter-stepped at home plate. And then, for a final flourish, the Phillies slugging first baseman wound up for an elbow-rattling arm bash with Bryce Harper.

This wasn’t only a grand slam.

It was catharsis.

In driving a 95 mph fastball from touted Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert past the left-field foul pole in the fourth inning here Wednesday, Hoskins punctuated a 4-2 victory that gave the Phillies only their second winning series since opening weekend.

Oh, but Hoskins accomplished so much more. With the Phillies heading to Los Angeles for a four-game series against the National League-leading Dodgers, he completed a torment of the Mariners in which he went 6-for-13, homered in each game, and finally got rewarded for hitting the ball as hard as almost any player in the majors.

When the week began, Hoskins ranked in the 97th percentile of all hitters in average exit velocity (93.5 mph) and the 89th percentile in hard-hit rate (51.6%). Yet he was batting .189 and slugging .347, 152nd and 119th, respectively, among 171 hitters with at least 80 plate appearances.

Something didn’t add up. How does a hitter in Hoskins’ position keep from going batty?

“That’s a good question,” he said Monday. “I don’t know if I have the answer. If you find out, let me know.”

Here’s how: Hoskins stayed on a low-and-inside curveball and golfed it out to left field for a solo homer Monday night. He pulled a slider over the left-field fence in the seventh inning Tuesday night. And then came his second career grand slam, first since opening day in 2019.

The Phillies won behind Hoskins’ big swing, a solid spot start by left-hander Bailey Falter in only his second career major league start, and quality work from the bullpen. Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado, Jeurys Familia, and closer Corey Knebel combined to face 18 batters and record 13 outs.

But a hot Hoskins may be the best thing for the Phillies with the ace trio of Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Julio Urías awaiting them this weekend at Dodger Stadium. At his best, Hoskins can carry the offense in a way that few sluggers can.

And Hoskins’ production tends to be underappreciated because of his streakiness at the plate. Consider this: Since his major league debut in 2017, Hoskins has 252 extra-base hits and 330 walks. The only players with more of both are Harper (260 extra-base hits, 389 walks) and Freddie Freeman (280, 335).

Bailey didn’t Falter

Falter opened the season as a long man in the bullpen, then made only two triple A starts before getting recalled. The Phillies knew, then, that the lefty would be limited to only about 65 pitches.

Still, he delivered precisely what they wanted.

Not only did Falter pitch into the fifth inning, he scattered five hits, struck out four batters, and didn’t issue a walk. The Mariners got little going, save for a third-inning run on Adam Frazier’s contested double and an RBI single by 21-year-old center fielder Julio Rodríguez, who demonstrated what all the fuss is about by going 5-for-12 in the series.

Falter pitched mostly with his fastball and slider. But he had just enough deception in a delivery that features an uncommonly long stride to make hitters uncomfortable.

Sorry to be leaving

Playing in Seattle for the first time since the Mariners traded him after the 2018 season, Jean Segura was a pain for his former team throughout the series.

Segura homered twice, drove in four runs, reached in seven of 12 plate appearances (four hits, three walks), and ran the bases aggressively. Against Gilbert, he walked and stole a base in the second inning, then loaded the bases for Hoskins by working a six-pitch walk.

Over the past two weeks, Segura has heated up at the plate. He’s 13-for-30 (.433) with three homers, and five walks over his last nine games.

Stott keeps struggling

Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott continues to scuffle at the major-league level. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and is 1-for-15 with seven strikeouts in four games since being recalled last weekend to replace injured Didi Gregorius (knee).

Overall, Stott is 5-for-45 with 17 strikeouts this season.