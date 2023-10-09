Rob Thomson: It’s a ‘stretch’ Rhys Hoskins returns for NLCS; ‘more of a possibility’ for World Series

ATLANTA — Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday that Rhys Hoskins has taken about 20 at-bats as he rehabs his torn ACL in Clearwater, Fla.

The Phillies have maintained that the most likely scenario for a Hoskins return would be in the World Series, if they make it. Even then, it would only be as a hitter.

”I think it’s a stretch for the championship series, but I guess there is a slight possibility there,” Thomson said of Hoskins. “More of a possibility, obviously, with the World Series.”

When asked if Hoskins could potentially be added to the NLCS roster should the Phillies make it, even before Hoskins is ready to take at-bats, Thomson said it’s more likely that Hoskins is added to the World Series roster.

”World Series for sure [is more likely] because there’s no series after that,” Thomson said. “The only thing you need to have to be afraid of is if you take somebody off for the championship series, they’re not available for the World Series. So that’s the problem you run into to. But I guess anything is possible.”

Hoskins is also hitting and tracking his swing on the HitTrax simulator.

”It depends on how many at-bats he gets in a day,” Thomson said. “If he gets a bunch of at bats, he’ll just track [on the HitTrax]. But if only gets two or three he’s go in and actually hit off of it.”