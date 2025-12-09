Phillies extend Rob Thomson’s contract through the 2027 season

ORLANDO — The Phillies have extended manager Rob Thomson’s contract through 2027, the team announced Tuesday.

After the team’s National League Division Series loss to the Dodgers, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said he planned to add a year to Thomson’s contract during the winter to avoid him being a lame duck in 2026.

Advertisement

“I think he’s a good manager, is really what it comes down to,” Dombrowski said in October. “And there’s so many qualities when you talk about a manager that’s a good manager. He knows the game very well, he’s inside and out in that regard. He communicates with his players. He works hard. I don’t think he leaves any stone unturned. …

» READ MORE: Source: Phillies, Kyle Schwarber agree to five-year, $150 million contract

“You make mistakes, or you make things that can be questioned, but you do it with sound reason. I think there’s way too much emphasis that’s always placed on ‘That didn’t go well,’ or ‘This didn’t go well.’ It’s different than if you’re doing something that just doesn’t make sense. … You review the overall picture of what somebody does. And I think he does a really good job for us.”

Since he was named Phillies manager in 2022, Thomson, 62, has led the team to a .580 winning percentage. He is the fourth manager in MLB history to reach the postseason in each of his first four full seasons at the helm and was a finalist for manager of the year in 2025.

Dombrowski also said Monday at the winter meetings that the Phillies have “mutual interest” with Don Mattingly regarding their opening at bench coach, although nothing has been finalized yet. Mattingly worked with Thomson in the New York Yankees organization.