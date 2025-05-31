Phillies’ Rob Thomson ejected in fourth inning of matchup vs. Brewers

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers by second base umpire Dan Iassogna.

Thomson took issue with a balk call on starter Jesús Luzardo. The Phillies left-hander had already allowed a season-high five runs to the Brewers before the call. With Caleb Durbin at first base, Luzardo threw over to Alec Bohm as Durbin broke for second. Bohm’s throw to Bryson Stott beat Durbin to the bag, and he was initially called out by Iassogna.

Third base umpire Derek Thomas then called a balk on Luzardo’s initial pick off, awarding Durbin second base.

It marked Thomson’s first ejection of the season and fifth since becoming Phillies manager in 2022.

Luzardo went on to allow eight total runs in the fourth inning and was lifted for Joe Ross with the Phillies facing an 12-0 deficit.