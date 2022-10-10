Four days ago, on the eve of the Phillies’ first postseason game in more than a decade, Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto said what everybody in the organization was thinking.

Rob Thomson was no longer an interim manager.

He was the manager.

Our manager.

“He waited for his and he got his,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully maybe he’ll be back here.”

Realmuto was quick to second that motion.

“I think everyone in the clubhouse feels the same way,” the catcher said.

On Monday, the Phillies not only made it official, they made it official at the best possible time. In announcing that they had removed Thomson’s interim title and signed him to a two-year contract extension to be the club’s manager through at least 2024, John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski took the one meaningful action they had at their disposal to ensure that the Phillies will enter Game 1 of the National League Division Series with the maximum amount of positive vibes.

They are going to need them. The Phillies enter the series against the Braves as heavy underdogs, with Vegas books giving Atlanta a 63% chance at advancing to the National League Championship Series. Four days ago, the books had Game 1 between the Phillies and Cardinals as essentially a coin flip, with both teams getting a moneyline of -110. Tuesday, the Braves are priced between -180 and -190 in Game 1 at Truist Park, which means an implied win probability of between 64 and 66%. In order to win $100 on a Braves victory, you would need to bet at least $180.

But the Phillies are riding high heading into Thursday’s duel between starters Max Fried and Ranger Suárez. Anybody who watched them celebrate their Game 2 clincher over the Cardinals will attest to that.

“I can guarantee you that nobody wants to face the Phillies right now,” Realmuto said.

Their manager is as big of a reason for that as any. Ever since Thomson took over for the fired Joe Girardi in early May, the Phillies have credited the 59-year-old first-time skipper for his ability to instill a level of confidence and comfort in a clubhouse that at times seemed to be suffocating from the weight of high expectations.

You saw his impact throughout the Phillies’ two-game sweep of the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Alec Bohm, who began the season by getting booed off the field during a three-error game, robbed the Cardinals of two extra base hits with diving stops of line drives in the Phillies’ 2-0 victory in Game 2.

Zach Eflin, whose season seemed to be over after he suffered another frustrating injury to a knee that has plagued him throughout his career, pitched the ninth inning of both victories, including a scoreless save in the clincher on Saturday night. Aaron Nola, long derided for his supposed inability to win in big spots, pitched his second scoreless clincher in as many starts, holding St. Louis scoreless for 6⅓ innings five days after taking a perfect game into the seventh inning in a win over the Astros that secured the Phillies’ first postseason berth since 2011.

Thomson’s ascension from longtime man-behind-the-curtain to first-in-command at the age of 59 years old is a testament to his leadership strengths. The Phillies have spent the last 11 years attempting a string of high-profile hires, from an old school Hall of Fame shortstop Ryne Sandberg to a new-age guru type in Gabe Kapler to a former World Series champ in Joe Girardi. In the end, it was Thomson’s calming presence and genuine respect for his players that gave a talented but odd-fitting roster the manager it needed.

The Phillies still need a couple of key additions to their roster before they can hope to enter a series like this year’s NLDS as the favored higher seed. They need at least one more playoff-caliber starter and a couple of bullpen arms who can throw strikes and miss bats. A lot of that is outside Thomson’s control.

But by naming him manager, the Phillies have ensured that whatever pieces they do have in place will operate in an environment that maximizes their ability to reach their potential.

Right move, right time. That’s all there is to say.