Source: Rob Thomson will be back as Phillies manager in 2026

Rob Thomson isn’t going anywhere.

With one year left on his contract, Thomson will be back to manage the Phillies next season, a major-league source confirmed Monday. The team will issue an announcement later in the week, with Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski scheduled to hold back-to-back news conferences Thursday in Citizens Bank Park.

Advertisement

Questions arose about Thomson’s job security last week after the Phillies lost in the divisional round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. Although they’ve won more regular-season games each year since Thomson took over as manager in 2022, they took a step back in the last four postseasons.

» READ MORE: Season over. Era over? This Phillies core came up short again, and is poised for change this offseason.

Last October, after the Phillies were ousted by the Mets, Thomson got a one-year contract extension as a show of confidence. It wasn’t immediately known if the team has similar plans this year.

It’s possible, then, that Thomson will return to the dugout as a lame duck — and with potential changes to his coaching staff.

Thomson, 62, is the fourth manager in major league history to steer a team to the postseason in each of his four years on the job. He’s also the third Phillies manager to guide the club to consecutive National League East championships.

“I love Topper, man,” Bryce Harper said after the season ended at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. “He’s done a great job for us.”

Thomson drew criticism for a few questionable decisions in the division series. For instance, in Game 1, he let David Robertson begin the seventh inning after recording the final out of the sixth, even though the 40-year-old righty hadn’t done an “up/down” appearance, in pitching parlance, since coming off his couch to sign with the Phillies in mid-July.

The move that really burned up the sports-talk phone lines was The Bunt in Game 2. Trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, with lead-footed Nick Castellanos as the tying run on second base and nobody out, Thomson called for Bryson Stott to bunt. The Dodgers played it perfectly and got the out at third base.

“At the end of the day, they made an aggressive play and they made it work,” Thomson said. “It was a good play.”

Regardless, Thomson managed for the tie rather than going for the win. He was passive when aggressiveness was required.

» READ MORE: Phillies players ‘love Topper,’ but history shows replacing Rob Thomson might be the easier way to make a change

But Thomson also drew praise for his pitching plan in Game 3. By having Aaron Nola start the game and fellow starter Ranger Suárez come in behind him, the Phillies were able to get through seven innings with a two-run lead without having to turn to an unsteady bullpen.

Players appreciate Thomson’s steady hand and even-keeled demeanor. He met with the team before Game 3 and gave a brief speech that resonated, according to several players.

And he showed empathy for reliever Orion Kerkering after the 24-year-old’s crushing throwing error ended Game 4 in the 11th inning — and the season 10 wins short of the World Series title that continues to elude the Phillies.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of good managers in my career, and he’s right up there with them,” Trea Turner said. “He’s got all the qualities. He keeps it even-keeled all year long. He’s great, man. I don’t think you can ask for more out of a manager.”

It appears Dombrowski and owner John Middleton agree.

At least for now.