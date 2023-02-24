Kody Clemens hopes to bring his father’s mentality to a bench role with the Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — In July 2002, Roger Clemens was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of tightness in his right groin muscle. The 39-year-old right-handed pitcher decided to rehab at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Fla. One day, Rob Thomson, who was the Yankees’ minor league field coordinator at the time, approached Clemens.

“Where are your kids?” Thomson asked.

“They’re in Texas,” Clemens answered.

“Why don’t you bring them down here, and we’ll work them out?” Thomson replied.

Clemens did just that. He brought his four kids — Koby, Kory, Kacy, and his youngest, Kody — to Tampa to join him on his rehab assignment. While Clemens trained, they hit in the batting cages at the Yankees’ complex.

Kody doesn’t have vivid memories of that hitting session. The 26-year-old utility man was just 5 years old at the time. But he was quickly reminded of it when he was acquired by the Phillies this offseason, in the trade that sent Matt Vierling and Nick Maton to Detroit.

“It makes me feel old,” Thomson said. “It really does.”

Unlike his older brothers, Kody experienced his father’s career in a different way. He wasn’t able to watch Clemens pitch in his prime, when he made Little Leaguers out of big leaguers and racked up strikeouts with ease. He wasn’t able to hit against him in his prime, either, but that doesn’t mean Roger took it easy on his son.

“He was getting up there in age, but he could still throw some heat when I was in high school,” Kody said. “Right now, he could probably throw 80 mph.”

It was quite the education for an aspiring baseball player. But the biggest lesson Kody took away was not how to hit a filthy splitter or a wicked slider or a dominating fastball. It was how to tune out the noise.

Roger’s words have become especially useful for Clemens of late. He struggled last year in his rookie season with the Tigers. They were using him off the bench, in a totally different role than what he was used to. In 2022, he went from getting 241 at-bats in 60 games in triple-A, to 117 at-bats in 56 big league games. Clemens hit .145/.197/.308.

Eventually, he learned some tricks to stay ready for when his opportunity to hit did come. Clemens would stand in on bullpens to make sure he saw live pitching every day, for example. But most of all, he learned to lean on that valuable lesson his father taught him long ago.

“He would just try and translate his mentality when he was on the mound to my mentality at the plate,” Clemens said. “No one’s going to rattle you. No one’s going to blow it by you. You can hit anything. Just have that confidence in yourself. You have to have it or you’re done.

“My dad told me that when he pitched he had blinders on. He would look at the plate and it would just be him and the catcher. He wouldn’t even see the hitter. And he instilled that in me. It’s about not letting anyone get in your head. I feel like I’m pretty strong in that aspect, and now I’m ready to bring that here.”

Clemens currently is fighting for the same kind of roster spot that he had with the Tigers — a bench role. His defensive versatility should give him a leg up. The big question is his bat. But after last season, he feels he is better equipped to handle any irregular playing time. And if he struggles again, he can always reach out to his dad.

“Obviously the success wasn’t there when I was in the big leagues,” Clemens said. “But this year, I’m just trying to be mentally unflappable. Just compete in the box and do whatever I need to do for the team.”

Extra bases

Thomson said on Friday that prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry have looked strong in their live batting practices and should be getting into a spring training game in the next few days.

Thomson said the Phillies have not made a call on reliever Gregory Soto playing in the World Baseball Classic yet. Soto is still working out in the Dominican Republic as he deals with visa complications.