They are the same questions that Halladay’s family members have been asking themselves, the same questions that an article this week in Sports Illustrated raises, just days before Halladay’s posthumous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The story’s revelations are stark: Halladay, after pitching his final game for the Phillies in 2013 and retiring from baseball, lost part of his identity without the sport. He had felt withering pressure – some of it from his father, some of it self-imposed – his entire life. He was aware at all times of his fame and feared that he could not live up to the image that he presumed people had of him. He was likely clinically depressed. He twice went to rehab because of an addiction to painkillers. He had enough amphetamines in his system at the time of his death – while he was in the air, behind the wheel of his ICON A5 – that “the concentration … alone could have killed him.”