In what has become a theme this offseason, the Phillies appear to be locking down the front office that helped them reach their first postseason — and World Series — in over a decade.

After announcing a contract extensions for president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski through 2027 earlier this offseason, the team announced that that have also extended the contracts of general manager Sam Fuld and assistant GMs Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia through the 2025 season.

» READ MORE: With Taijuan Walker, the Phillies are ready for the possible exits of Rhys Hoskins and Aaron Nola

“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” said Fuld, 41, in a statement. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I’m excited to grow with over the next few years.”

More to come.