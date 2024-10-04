The Savannah Bananas will return to Philly in 2025. Here’s what you need to know and how to get tickets.

After delighting a sold-out Citizens Bank Park crowd in 2024, the Savannah Bananas will return to the Bank in 2025 for two more games.

The Bananas announced Thursday that they have set their return to Philadelphia for July 26-27. They will also play July 5 and 6 at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, home of the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs, with the Bananas’ rival Party Animals as the home team.

That’s right — it’s not just the Bananas. In 2025, the group is expanding to a full, six-team Banana Ball Championship League.

Previously, the Bananas game at the Bank was the largest crowd in Banana Ball history. That’s all going to change this year, with multiple NFL and college football stadiums on the schedule.

For those who haven’t yet seen the Savannah Bananas, they’re an exhibition baseball team famous for their fun tricks — and of course, the dancing. They have a pitcher on stilts, they perform musical numbers, and they customize their bits to each city.

In Philly, after scoring, one team ran the Philly Special, and the other team ran the Tush Push, and of course, they had to sing Dancing On My Own. The Bananas often bring out special guests, and had a number of 2008 Phillies participate in the game, including Ryan Howard, the Bananas’ Golden Batter for the evening.

Other cities on the Bananas’ 2025 schedule: Baltimore, Pittsburgh, New York City, Boston, and Washington.

The ticket lottery is open until Nov. 1. The event sold out quickly last year in Philadelphia.