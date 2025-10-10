The Savannah Bananas aren’t coming to Philly next year, but they’ll be nearby. Here’s everything you need to know.

Two Phillies legends are going to take on coaching — Banana Ball, that is.

The Savannah Bananas announced the arrival of two new Banana Ball teams: the Indianapolis Clowns, inspired by one of the first barnstorming baseball teams and a tribute to the Negro Leagues, and the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Advertisement

Ryan Howard, who took a special guest at-bat during the Bananas’ first trip to Citizens Bank Park in 2024, will serve as “prime-time coach” for the Clowns, and Shane Victorino will serve in the same role for the Coconuts.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are the Savannah Bananas coming to Philly?

They’re not. After two years at Citizens Bank Park, the Bananas are skipping out this year. Banana Ball will play in Lehigh Valley, Wilmington, and Scranton’s minor league baseball parks, so there will be plenty of opportunities to see the barnstorming baseball teams.

» READ MORE: Joey Chestnut takes on the Banana Dog and Philly legends stop by on Night 1 of the Savannah Bananas

Advertisement

The Coconuts will go to Scranton on May 22 and 23, and to Wilmington on Aug. 14 and 15. The Texas Tailgaters and Party Animals will face off in Lehigh Valley on Aug. 7 and 8 at Coca-Cola Park.

How can I get Savannah Bananas tickets?

You can join the Savannah Bananas ticket lottery until Oct. 31 for the chance to buy face-value tickets. A random drawing will occur to determine whether you will have the chance to buy tickets.

Savanah Bananas Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad perform at a Savannah Bananas game in Philly in July. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Will Shane Victorino or Ryan Howard be there?

Since the Indianapolis Clowns are not going to be in the area, it’s unlikely Howard will make an appearance. As “prime-time coaches,” Victorino and Howard won’t be at every game, just the big games, but the Coconuts’ games in the Philly area might count as big enough games for Victorino to make an appearance. It’s too early to call.

» READ MORE: Savannah Bananas honor Eagles — backward hurdles and all — and Gritty dances to Miley Cyrus on Day 2

Wait, what are the Savannah Bananas?

Banana Ball is an ever-expanding universe of theatrical baseball, also known as barnstorming. They don’t play by traditional baseball rules. They wear kilts and perform choreographed dance routines during the game. The Bananas also have the world’s tallest pitcher, a man who plays on stilts. The umpire dances, they’ve got a Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad, and a senior citizen dance team.

For more, check out our explainer.