From backwards hurdles to Gritty appearances, the Savannah Bananas took over Citizens Bank Park on Sunday

After a successful Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park — highlighted by appearances from Big Dom, Shane Victorino, and Joey Chestnut — the Savannah Bananas made a quick return to do it all over again on Sunday afternoon as part of a two-game series against the Texas Tailgaters.

Although the Bananas competed against the same opponents, at the same venue as the day prior, it wasn’t nearly the same game. In a league that strives to make each game unique, they did just that for the Philadelphia faithful.

“You can expect something you’ve never seen on a baseball field, that’s for sure,” said Savannah Bananas outfielder Reese Alexiades. “Just a lot of energy. You know, we’re excited to be in Philly and it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.

Advertisement

“If you’re a fan of baseball or you’re not even a fan of sports in general, this is a family-friendly environment where we’re having fun with the sport. We break the fourth wall between players and it’s an enjoyable experience for everybody.”

From backwards hurdles to Gritty appearances, here’s everything we saw at Sunday’s Savannah Bananas game before the rain ended the game early…

A Gritty and Split collab

The Phillie Phanatic wasn’t anywhere to be seen on Sunday while he was making a road trip to New York with the Phillies. But one Philly mascot kept his seat warm while he was gone. The Flyers mascot Gritty made an appearance at Citizens Bank Park ahead of the Savannah Bananas game.

In an unexpected collaboration with Bananas’ mascot Split, a rather muscular banana, the duo participated in a dance contest — and it was pretty entertaining with a number of solid dance moves on display.

But this wasn’t Gritty’s only appearance. The mascot re-appeared later in the game to perform an interpretative dance to “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus with Maceo Harrison.

Backwards hurdle at the ballpark

Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle has taken the world by storm, becoming the cover of Madden NFL 26, and winning an ESPY for Best Play of the Year. The acrobatic stunt was something never seen before on the football field. Now, the Savannah Bananas have brought the move to the ballpark.

Playing over the loud speakers at Citizens Bank Park, fans could hear the play-by-play from the iconic move taking place during the Birds’ 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Bananas players set out to recreate their own version of the play — featuring Dr Meadows jumping over Correlle Prime on the pitcher’s mound.

An Eagles takeover at CBP

While Eagles fans were taking over Yankees Stadium over the weekend, they were still holding down the fort at Citizens Bank Park during Sunday’s Savannah Bananas game which was a very Eagles-inspired show.

Although Big Dom appeared at Saturday night’s game, they kept the Eagles love going into Sunday with backwards hurdles and a few clips causing quite the reaction from Philly fans. One of the clips was from Quinyon Mitchell’s memorable Super Bowl parade celebration.

But this wasn’t the only Eagles reference we got from Sunday’s game. The Texas Tailgaters soundtrack was infiltrated with a number of “Go Birds,” resulting in them restarting their choreography over and over again. Wasn’t much of an issue for Eagles fans in attendance.

Fans showed love to the Super Bowl champs throughout the night, especially during the Savannah Bananas rain delay.

Luigi Primo, the pizza flinging wrestler

Professional wrestler Luigi Primo made a quick appearance during Sunday’s game. Primo is known for his pizza-making persona, using pizza dough as a weapon when it comes to his moves inside the wrestling ring. The Texas resident put those skills on display with at the Savannah Bananas game.