Phillies and Seranthony Domínguez agree to contract extension

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Seranthony Domínguez has avoided salary arbitration — and then some — with the Phillies.

Domínguez agreed to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025, the team announced Thursday before the first workout for pitchers and catchers. According to a source, Dominguez will make $2.5 million this year and $4.5 million in 2024. The option is worth $8 million.

The Phillies expect Domínguez to be a key piece at the back of the bullpen. He had a 3.00 ERA with 61 strikeouts and 22 walks in 51 innings last season.

