PHOENIX — Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said that right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez likely won’t return to the team when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day injured list on Sept. 2, but will likely return when the Phillies start during the Miami Marlins series that starts the team’s next homestand Sept. 6.

Domínguez, who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 21 (retroactive to Aug. 18) with right triceps tendinitis, played catch on Monday in Arizona and told Thomson that he felt “really good.” He’ll likely play catch for another day or two, and then get on a mound.

Thomson said that he’d like to test Domínguez in at least one rehab game before bringing him back up to the big league club. The Phillies are going to keep an eye on his workload over the remainder of the season.

Turf toe for Castellanos

Right fielder Nick Castellanos was out of the lineup ahead of Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks because he’s dealing with turf toe. It’s been bothering him for about 10 days. Thomson isn’t sure how long Castellanos will be out; the staff will see how he responds to the one day of rest, and go from there. It’s possible that Castellanos will be available to pinch-hit if the Phillies want to go that route.

Updates on Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler

Right-handed starter Zack Wheeler, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with forearm tendinitis on Aug. 25 (retroactive to Aug. 22), is still not throwing but is “feeling better,” Thomson said. He said he doesn’t know when Wheeler will start throwing again but that he is still on track to make a start on Sept. 6 against the Marlins.

Zach Eflin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right knee bruise on June 28 could throw a bullpen on Tuesday. The right-hander hasn’t thrown off a mound since the Phillies were in Miami in mid-July.