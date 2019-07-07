Sanchez said he has followed the Phillies since moving to the Marlins. He kept tabs on Realmuto and knew he was an All Star after finishing the first half with a .766 OPS and one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. It’s an honor, Sanchez said, to be traded for a player of that caliber. And if he continues to progress towards the majors, Sanchez will have plenty of chances to see his old team in person.