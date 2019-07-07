CLEVELAND -- Spring training was just weeks away and Sixto Sanchez’s elbow was finally feeling better when the pitching sensation received a phone call from a member of the Phillies front office.
Sanchez, the team’s top pitching prospect, was told by special assistant Jorge Velandia that he had been traded to Miami. Sanchez signed with the Phillies when he was 16 years old in the Domincan Republic. He grew up with a Phillies ‘P’ on his cap. Now Sanchez was a Marlin. He was gutted.
“I told him ‘I thought it was never going to happen but OK, thank you,’” Sanchez said. “In the moment I even cried.”
The Phillies traded Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro, and lefthander Will Stewart in exchange for J.T. Realmuto. Sanchez represented the Marlins on Sunday night at Progressive Field in the Futures Game. Realmuto will represent the Phillies on Tuesday at the All-Star Game. Both sides can reap the benefit of the deal this week.
Sanchez, who turns 21 this month, had a 2.77 ERA in his first nine starts at double A before he was roughed up this week in his last start before flying to Cleveland. The righthander has 58 strikeouts and 12 walks in 55⅔ innings. Sanchez said he’s fully recovered from the elbow injury that limited him last season to just eight starts with high-A Clearwater.
“Honestly, I was really surprised. I would have never imagined that they would have traded me,” Sanchez said. “I wasn’t prepared for it. But once I came to terms with it, I said ‘OK. I’m traded now and I’m going to work hard.’”
Sanchez said he has followed the Phillies since moving to the Marlins. He kept tabs on Realmuto and knew he was an All Star after finishing the first half with a .766 OPS and one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. It’s an honor, Sanchez said, to be traded for a player of that caliber. And if he continues to progress towards the majors, Sanchez will have plenty of chances to see his old team in person.
“I would really like to pitch against them,” he said.