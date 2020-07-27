Wheeler surely played a role in the delusion, and for good reason. With a high 90′s fastball and an easy, repeatable delivery that looks like it has plenty of staying power, it shouldn’t surprise anybody if he ends up being the undisputed value of the 2019 free-agent class. That might sound like a bold claim given that he’s never thrown 200 innings in a season and who entered free agency with an unremarkable 3.65 ERA in his two previous seasons. But while Wheeler might not have the elite arsenal of pitches of a guy like Stephen Strasburg, he is a year younger and has started at least 29 games in the same number of seasons as the talented but oft-injured Nationals ace. Hey, maybe Strasburg will log twice as many seasons of 190+ innings between the ages of 31-37 as he did between the ages of 21-30. At this point, he has two of them to go with the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed with Washington this offseason.