As Spencer Turnbull returns to starting rotation, he’ll face the Tigers — where he spent 10 years

DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull has neither made a start nor thrown more than 54 pitches in a game since April 30. So, in preparation for rejoining the Phillies’ rotation, he faced hitters in live batting practice Monday.

But there was still time to trash talk his old friends.

“Sorry,” said Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, expected to play Tuesday night but not Wednesday, “I’m going to have to miss you.”

“C’mon, man,” Turnbull said. “You don’t want to face me?”

On and on it went, Turnbull catching up with Detroit manager A.J. Hinch, pitching coach Chris Fetter, former teammates, staff members, and just about everyone else. He spent 10 years in the Tigers organization, and this week marks his first trip back to Comerica Park since he wasn’t offered a contract after last season.

For two months, Turnbull pitched out of the Phillies’ bullpen, a role that was neither familiar nor comfortable. He knew all along that he would be needed in the rotation again. It was bound to happen eventually.

“Of course I get back to starting and I have to pitch in Detroit for the first one back,” said Turnbull, filling in Wednesday for Taijuan Walker, who went on the injured list with inflammation and a blister on his right index finger. “No pressure to do well or anything like that.”

Turnbull laughed. He could say that he’s treating this start like any other, but well, that isn’t possible. Not after everything that happened.

The Tigers drafted Turnbull in the second round in 2014. He came up in their farm system and made his major-league debut in 2018. He led the majors with 17 losses for a 114-loss Detroit team in 2019. But he was trending toward becoming a top-of-the-rotation pitcher in 2020 and 2021, even throwing a no-hitter on May 18, 2021.

Then came the injuries. Turnbull had Tommy John elbow surgery in 2021 and missed the following season. Last year, he dealt with a fracture in his neck and a toe injury. The Tigers optioned him to triple A. He contended that he was injured at the time of the demotion and filed a grievance to recoup the lost major-league service time.

He won the case, but lost his job.

A few Phillies officials were familiar with Turnbull. Dave Dombrowski was running Detroit’s baseball operations and David Chadd oversaw amateur scouting when Turnbull got drafted. Chadd is a special assignment scout for the Phillies in Dombrowski’s front office.

Chadd, in particular, believed in a healthy Turnbull’s upside. The Phillies signed him for $2 million in the offseason to provide rotation depth. Looking back, he describes it as “a blessing in disguise.” He got married in the offseason; he and his wife are expecting a baby in November. And professionally, he’s back to pitching like he was before the injuries.

In spring training, Turnbull worked with pitching coach Caleb Cotham to refine a sweeper, the slider variation that has become trendy across baseball. When Walker injured his shoulder in late March, Turnbull stepped into the rotation and posted a 1.67 ERA in six starts.

Now, they need him again.

“I’m not here to try to take Tai’s job or anything like that,” Turnbull said. “He’s a really good teammate. I want him to get back as soon as possible. It’s no secret that I prefer starting. I’m just comfortable with it. It’s what I’ve always done. It’s what I want to do in my future. But right now, I’m happy doing whatever, and I want to win.”

Walker has struggled to a 5.60 ERA in 10 starts. The finger problem has prevented him from gripping his signature splitter, a pitch that he typically throws one-third of the time. This season, it has represented only 17.4% of his repertoire.

The Phillies haven’t outlined a timetable for Walker’s return. But he won’t pitch until he’s able to throw his splitter.

Until then, it’s Turnbull’s time.

Turnbull isn’t sure how many pitches he will be able to throw against the Tigers. Maybe 70. Maybe less.

“I’m trying to go back to my starting routine, but I can’t really do that this week because I have to transition back,” Turnbull said. “And I don’t know how long I’m going to be back starting. If Tai comes back in a couple weeks or whatever, it might be a short, little spot here. But I’m trying not to worry about any of that. I’ll take the ball Wednesday and go as long as I can and try to put up some zeroes.”

And not make too much of facing his former team.

“I’m trying to block out the noise, but it’ll go different, I’m sure,” Turnbull said. “It’s a mixture of emotions being back. It’s weird being back, but it’s good. It’s definitely weird and bittersweet for sure. Hopefully I can get to my routine, get in there, and pitch well.”

Extra bases

Backup infielder Edmundo Sosa (elbow) was available off the bench and likely will start Tuesday. ... Utilityman Kody Clemens (back spasm) made his first start in left field Sunday in triple-A as part of his minor league assignment and looked “normal,” according to the report Thomson got from Lehigh Valley manager Anthony Contreras. “There wasn’t anything funky that went on,” Thomson said. Clemens will stay with Lehigh Valley this week and alternate between the infield and outfield. ... Triple-A outfielder Jordan Luplow, who signed a minor-league contract in spring training, tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. He batted .255/.343/.450 with 10 homers for Lehigh Valley. ... In a matchup of potential All-Star Game starters, Ranger Suárez (10-1, 1.75 ERA) will start Tuesday night against Tigers ace lefty Tarik Skubal (8-3, 2.50).