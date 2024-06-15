Taijuan Walker holds his own, but Phillies lineup struggles in 6-2 loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE — Before his last start on June 2, Taijuan Walker worked on his timing. Pitching coach Caleb Cotham noticed that Walker was throwing the ball too early so they dedicated a few bullpen sessions to working on having him throw the ball later.

Walker would wait until his foot came down, and then throw his pitch. It made almost an immediate impact. The right-handed starter proceeded to throw 5 ⅔ innings of two-run ball against the Mets in London.

In a 6-2 Phillies loss on Saturday afternoon, he had a more formidable test. The Orioles lead MLB in home runs and slugging percentage, but Walker held his own. He pitched 5 ⅔ innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Phillies will take those numbers any day, especially against this lineup. Walker made mistakes but was able to bounce back from them. After Adley Rustchman hit a sacrifice fly to put the Orioles on the board in the third inning, Walker induced back-to-back groundouts to end the inning.

After Walker allowed a solo home run to Anthony Santander to tie it in the fourth, the Phillies starter retired the next six batters he saw, on four strikeouts, a line out, and a pop-out. He has faced worse offenses this season and allowed four, five, six runs against them. Allowing three against one of the best teams in baseball is perfectly acceptable.

Cotham is hopeful that this is the start of a breakthrough for Walker. He has struggled to find consistent success in his time with the Phillies, but the pitching coach says this version of Walker is the best he’s seen.

“That outing in London was maybe as good as stuff, crispness, location, quality, late break, as I’ve seen from him since he’s been a Phillie,” Cotham said. “It’s a credit to his hard work, and he’s worked really hard. It’s just about trying to find that feeling of power. Really, for him, it’s not as much about velocity as it is about the finish of the pitches and the shapes being late.

“He wasn’t throwing the ball too early in London. It really changed how the ball was coming out. He was pitching. He wasn’t fighting himself. It was fun to watch.”

There’s no guarantee this is the solution to Walker’s woes, but on Saturday, it was at least enough to keep the Phillies in the game. Nevertheless, their offense wasn’t able to get it done.

Less than 24 hours after his extra-inning heroics in Friday’s win, Alec Bohm gave the Phillies an early 1-0 lead. The third baseman drove a hard-hit double to center field to score Bryce Harper and finished 2-for-4 on the afternoon.

Edmundo Sosa tacked on another run with a solo home run to right field in the top of the second, but unfortunately for the Phillies, Santander made that a moot point. After his game-tying home run in the fourth, and his go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth, Santander gave his team some more insurance runs, hitting a towering two-run home run off of Jose Ruiz in the bottom of the eighth.

Ruiz allowed an RBI single to Gunnar Henderson to give the Orioles a 6-2 lead.

Former Phillie Craig Kimbrel pitched the top of the ninth for the Orioles. It was about as emotionally charged as you’d expect. Kimbrel received a mix of cheers and boos, and when he walked Bryson Stott to lead off the inning, he received raucous applause from Phillies fans.

He struck out Edmundo Sosa, Brandon Marsh and Garrett Stubbs to end the game.