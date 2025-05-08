Phillies could use Taijuan Walker for high-leverage innings after he earned his first career save

TAMPA, Fla. — Taijuan Walker kept the ball from the first save of his 13-year career in his locker in the visiting clubhouse at Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday night.

The Phillies had just concluded a boisterous celebration for the right-hander to mark his electric season debut in the bullpen, where he struck out seven over three innings, finishing the 7-0 victory.

“They really got after it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “It was really neat.”

The last time Walker struck out that many batters was May 4, 2024, and he needed 6⅓ innings to do it.

Throughout his struggles last year, Walker tried to be a good teammate first. He was always found on the top step of the dugout offering words of encouragement, even after he was left off the playoff roster. The players appreciated that, and didn’t hold back when they had the chance to celebrate him.

“Unbelievable,” Trea Turner said. “I’m happy for him, and he’s been pitching great. Not even just to give the bullpen a rest, but he just dominated. It was really good to see him throw the ball, and felt like he’s locating everything. Velo was there.

“He’s been great for us all year, and it’s just good to see him throw in ball games. I’ve faced him before, and it’s not fun, and I think that’s going to be big for us.”

Thomson’s general philosophy is to give a reliever three days off after pitching three innings, so Walker’s next appearance won’t be for a little while. But the results he had on Wednesday — in particular, the fact that Walker touched 94.3 mph with his sinker — are making Thomson think differently about his future use.

“If you tell him, ‘Here’s the ball, you got one inning. Go get ‘em,’ what’s he going to do?” Thomson said.

Thomson still wants to keep Walker stretched out in case the Phillies return to a six-man rotation at some point. But the idea of Walker as a high-leverage option is becoming intriguing.

Walker considers himself a starter, as he has been his entire career outside of a few months last season. But his commitment to his team, once again, comes first.

“[High leverage] is kind of something I feel like you have to work towards,” Walker said. “I do see myself as a starter still, but at the end of the day, whatever I can do to help team win. Whether it’s three innings, four innings, or early in the game or late in the game, I’m always ready to pitch, and always available to pitch.”

Realmuto back in

Catcher J.T. Realmuto was back in the Phillies’ lineup Thursday, a day after being removed from the game with a bruised left foot after fouling a ball off it.

“He’s walking around fine. Says he feels good,” Thomson said. “… This guy, he’s tough as nails. He really is.”

Thomson expects to give several players a day off for Friday’s series opener against the Guardians following the team’s late flight to Cleveland on Thursday night.

Extra bases

Nick Castellanos started at designated hitter Thursday to give him “a half day,” according to Thomson. Kyle Schwarber started in left field, with Max Kepler sliding over to right. Castellanos, who started all 162 games last season, has started all of the Phillies’ games this year. … Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter made his triple-A debut with Lehigh Valley on Thursday. … Aaron Nola (1-5, 4.61 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.06).