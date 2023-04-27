Taijuan Walker may be injured as Phillies continue to lose starting rotation options

With Ranger Suárez still a few weeks from rejoining the rotation, the Phillies may have lost another starting pitcher to injury Wednesday night.

Taijuan Walker exited after four innings (and 68 pitches) with what the Phillies described as “right forearm tightness.” Further details weren’t immediately available.

Walker gave up five runs in a span of 18 pitches with two out in the second inning. He loaded the bases on a four-pitch walk to Cal Raleigh, an infield single by AJ Pollock, and a walk of Kolten Wong, also on four pitches, before allowing a grand slam to former Phillies shortstop J.P. Crawford. Julio Rodriguez followed with a solo homer.

Statcast recorded a 92 mph velocity on the fastball to Crawford, which, if accurate, would be considerably below Walker’s season average of 93.4 mph. Walker topped out at 94 mph but averaged 92.4 mph, according to Statcast.

Walker did remain in the game and had relatively efficient third and fourth inning before being replaced by reliever Luis Ortiz.

The Phillies have been without Suárez and top pitching prospect Andrew Painter since the middle of spring training because of elbow injuries. Suárez, the No. 3 starter who is working his way back from a strained left elbow, is scheduled to make the first of at least three minor league starts Thursday night at double-A Reading. Painter is playing catch daily in Clearwater, Fla., but remains several weeks away from pitching in minor league games.

Walker, 30, signed a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason to help cement the middle of the rotation with Suárez. Walker was among 31 pitchers in the majors who had logged at least 150 innings in each of the last two seasons.

