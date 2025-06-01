Taijuan Walker heads to the bullpen as Phillies look to address their reliever options

Two months before the trade deadline, the Phillies have begun an internal review of potential bullpen-bolstering options.

First up: Taijuan Walker.

Rather than continuing to start in place of injured Aaron Nola, Walker will be available in a leverage relief role beginning this week in Toronto, manager Rob Thomson said Sunday. The Phillies intend to recall prospect Mick Abel to start Thursday against the Blue Jays.

“I think Tai’s got a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the pen,” Thomson said before the Phillies tried to avert a sweep by the Brewers.

It might take some time. Walker, a starter throughout his 13-year career, has only ever been a long man out of the bullpen. He hasn’t pitched on back-to-back days or come into a game on short notice.

Walker began the season in the rotation only because Ranger Suárez‘s back stiffened in spring training. Walker briefly moved to the bullpen last month and opened eyes with a three-inning, seven-strikeout appearance May 7 against the Rays in Tampa, but returned to the rotation two weeks ago after Nola went on the injured list with a sprained right ankle.

Although he has pitched well in the rotation, bouncing back from a dreadful 2024 season by posting a 3.62 ERA in eight starts, the Phillies believe he can help bolster the bullpen while José Alvarado is serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

It’s unclear how Walker’s stuff will play in a one-inning role. Teams tend to value swings and misses in the late innings of close games, and Walker hasn’t posted big strikeout rates over the last few seasons. He recently tweaked his slider grip to get more action on the pitch and got five whiffs with it Friday night against the Brewers.

And the Phillies are inclined to find out if he can be effective in a new role before they give up prospect capital to acquire a reliever at the July 31 trade deadline.

“He’s a pro,” Thomson said. “He really is. I’m sure he’s not 100% happy. I think he still thinks of himself as a starter. But he’s a pro. And I think that he’s a guy that’ll do anything to help the team.”

Walker declined to comment Sunday after playing catch in the outfield, but expressed openness to moving back to the bullpen after his last start.

“My goal is to help any way I can,” Walker said. “I’m pretty confident in my stuff. And with this new slider, I feel pretty confident in it.”

Abel, meanwhile, will be called up before Thursday’s game. He made a memorable major league debut two weeks ago at Citizens Bank Park, striking out nine batters in six scoreless innings and outdueling Pirates sensation Paul Skenes.

Harper targeting Tuesday

Bryce Harper is targeting Tuesday to return to the lineup after missing his fifth game with a bruised right elbow.

Harper hasn’t played since getting hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider in the first inning last Tuesday night. He went through a pregame workout Sunday, including more swings in the batting cage.

The Phillies were 1-3 entering Sunday without Harper, although they scored 17 runs in the four games.

Revolving relievers

In a more immediate move to change the bullpen mix, the Phillies designated José Ruiz for assignment and recalled Seth Johnson from triple A.

Johnson, 26, was converted to a relief role six weeks ago in Lehigh Valley and posted a 5.52 ERA in 14⅔ innings over 12 relief appearances.

“It’s not really too different,” Johnson said. “It’s nice knowing that if I go out there, I don’t have to go five, six innings. I can just let it eat for one or two innings out there.”

The Phillies could’ve optioned Max Lazar to triple A and kept Ruiz on the roster. But Ruiz struggled with an 8.16 ERA in 16 games and gave up runs in three of four appearances since returning from three weeks on the injured list with a stiff neck.

“All the other guys are just pitching a little bit better,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Aaron Nola (ankle) threw a bullpen session and could face hitters in batting practice this week in Toronto. After that, he would make a minor league start before returning to the rotation. ... After a day off, Zack Wheeler (6-2, 2.96 ERA) will start at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday against Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.04).