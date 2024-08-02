Tanner Banks ‘thrilled’ to join Phillies’ bullpen after trade from Chicago White Sox

SEATTLE — Don’t tell Tanner Banks that the Phillies are struggling.

Banks was preparing to pitch Tuesday night for the White Sox, who are on pace to lose 122 — count ‘em, 122! — games, when he got called into manager Pedro Grifol’s office and was told he had been traded to the Phillies.

Advertisement

And just like that, the lefty reliever gained 39½ games in the standings.

What’s 11 losses in 15 games, then, when you’re coming from a team that dropped 17 in a row through Thursday?

» READ MORE: Keeping their starting pitchers healthy is key to a World Series run. Here’s how the Phillies plan to do it.

“The White Sox played the Phillies in [April], and we got bullied a little bit,” Banks said Friday, understating the lopsidedness of a three-game sweep in which the Phillies won by an aggregate 24-7 margin. “I knew top to bottom that they’re a very good club.”

Even so, Banks got drafted by the White Sox and spent a decade in the organization. He said it was “bittersweet” to leave behind teammates and staff. It was also a whirlwind. He flew from Chicago to Philadelphia early Wednesday, pitched one scoreless inning at Citizens Bank Park, then hopped the team charter for a cross-country flight to Seattle.

There hasn’t been much time yet for Banks to have more than cursory conversations with the Phillies’ pitching coaches. They have plans to optimize his pitch mix, perhaps using his sinker more often.

“We haven’t dove in too deep yet, but in the coming days, we’ll definitely dive in,” Banks said. “Super excited to see what they’ve got for me.”

Meanwhile, Banks will slot into the bullpen as the third lefty behind José Alvarado and Matt Strahm. He has been tough on left-handed hitters, in particular, holding them to a .180 average and .480 OPS.

Banks’ role scarcely mattered in the grand scheme of things with the White Sox, who are looking only to avoid setting a major-league record for losses. As the Phillies attempt to wrap up a division title and chase a World Series trophy, they will use Banks in matchup advantages, giving manager Rob Thomson a mid-game option against left-handed hitters.

» READ MORE: Three things to consider as the Phillies begin a 10-game West Coast trip

“Honestly, I’ve taken the ball in a lot of different roles, and I’ll continue to do that wherever they see fit and wherever they think that the matchups will work best,” Banks said. “I’m excited to make some adjustments to help either get lefties or righties out at a higher clip.”

Banks isn’t a complete stranger to the Phillies’ clubhouse. He played against Bryce Harper in 12- and 13-year-old travel ball — “Same way he is now — a beast,” Banks said — and recalled facing Kyle Schwarber in a 15-inning game in college.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of that now,” Banks said, “and not on the other side of the field trying to strategize how to get these guys out.”

Suárez progressing

Ranger Suárez played catch “more intensely,” according to Thomson, an early step in his return from lower back soreness.

The Phillies hope Suárez will progress to a “touch-and-feel” session off flat ground before the Phillies leave Seattle, then throw off the bullpen mound next week in Los Angeles.

Is it still possible that Suárez could make a start next weekend in Arizona before the end of the road trip?

“We’ll see,” Thomson said. “It’s hard to say now.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies have a ‘complete’ roster after the trade deadline. Is it enough to win the World Series?

Extra bases

Taijuan Walker (finger) threw 41 pitches in 2⅔ innings Wednesday night for double-A Reading. He threw one pitch at 93 mph, according to a scout in attendance, but was mostly in the 90-92 range, and gave up reasonably hard contact on his splitter. Walker is scheduled to continue his minor-league assignment Tuesday night at triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... Eduardo Tait, a 17-year-old catcher, was named Phillies minor league hitter of the month. He batted .438 with a 1.027 OPS in the rookie-level Florida Complex League before being promoted to low-A Clearwater. Right-hander Eiberson Castillo was named pitcher of the month after posting a 3.66 ERA at double-A Reading. ... Left-hander Kolby Allard (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday night against Mariners righty Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.46).