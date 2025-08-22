Trea Turner and Bryson Stott giving the Phillies a jolt at the top and bottom of the lineup in August

Trea Turner has been on fire.

The Phillies shortstop took a 10-game hitting streak into Friday‘s series opener against the Nationals, and in that span he has a .522 batting average. Turner’s 24 hits are the second-most in a 10-game stretch by a Phillies player ever, behind only Pete Rose.

“I feel like I’m hitting a lot of line drives and getting some cheap hits here and there, but also still driving the ball and just having good at-bats,” Turner said. “Two-strike hitting has been good. I feel like I’m hitting a lot of different pitches.”

When the leadoff hitter is swinging a hot bat, it can energize the rest of the offense. And another key to the Phillies’ offensive outbursts in their sweep against the Mariners this week was the bottom of the order, and its ability to turn the lineup back over to Turner.

“That’s where you can really do some damage as far as scoring runs,” said manager Rob Thomson. “I think the bottom of the lineup is doing a great job.”

Bryson Stott spent 38 games this season in the leadoff spot as Thomson tested out different lineup configurations earlier this year. He was removed in June amidst a deep slump, and eventually slid all the way down to the nine-hole.

Stott recently made an adjustment to his batting stance by lowering his hands to better emulate where he positioned them in 2023.

“I take so many swings a day that they start creeping up and creeping up, and didn’t feel it,” Stott said. “And until I started going back, and I’m like, ‘Something looks weird,’ and just try to simplify it even more.”

The 2023 season was the best of Stott’s major league career so far. And by going back to basics, he is seeing more results again. Stott is slashing .354/.429/.563 in August, compared to .194/.282/.355 in July.

Initially, Stott hitting in the ninth spot in the order was designed to take pressure off him. But now that he is heating up himself, the pressure is on the opposing team, especially with Turner waiting in the on-deck circle.

“You see the talent there,” Turner said. “And we know how good he is, and he was a little frustrated with himself early in the year. Just feel like he was missing pitches that he should hit and that’s kind of the difference. ... He expects that out of himself, and it was only a matter of time, because we’ve seen him in the past be really good.”

Wheeler ‘resting’

Thomson has continued to communicate with Zack Wheeler via text as he recovers from the procedure he underwent Monday to remove a blood clot near his shoulder.

“I don’t want to really bother him, he’s resting,” Thomson said. “But he feels good.”

Thomson expects that the Phillies will have more information on Wheeler’s outlook over the next few days. He is gathering opinions, according to Thomson.

“We’ll see him in the next couple of days, I’m just not sure when, but we’ll have some more information,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Nick Castellanos was back in the lineup Friday against Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli after sitting out Wednesday against a righty as part of the outfield rotation. Thomson said he didn’t want Castellanos to sit for three days in a row after the off day on Thursday. ... Aaron Nola (1-7, 6.92 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Nationals lefty Mitchell Parker (7-13, 5.83 ERA).