After complaints from Phillies fans, NBC Sports Philadelphia has a solution for their Jhoan Duran problem

When the Phillies acquired closer Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline, they also landed a unique walk-on routine that has quickly become a fan favorite.

Three of Duran’s six saves with the Phillies have happened in the evening at Citizens Bank Park, and each one has been electric.

The lights go dark as he leaves the bullpen. Fans wave their phone flashlights in the air. A remix of “El Incomprendido” by Farruko and “Hot” by Pitbull and Daddy Yankee booms through the stadium’s sound system. Screens show a giant tarantula, a nod to his “Durantula” nickname.

“It’s maybe one of the best entrances that I’ve seen for a pitcher coming into a game to close it out,” Ranger Suárez told reporters.

Unfortunately, fans watching Tuesday night’s game on NBC Sports Philadelphia were robbed of the experience. Instead, the network showed highlights of Duran’s entrance obscured by ads placed on the screen, drawing complaints from fans and Philly sports figures alike.

Now, they’re switching gears.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has figured out a solution, and plans to showing Duran’s full walk-up routine for evening home games live for the rest of the season. That begins tonight, when the Phillies kick off a three-game series at The Bank against the Washington Nationals.

“We’ve heard from passionate Phillies fans across the region,” the network acknowledged in a statement, noting fans will now “get to experience this phenomenon live and in its entirety.”

It’s unclear what NBC Sports Philadelphia’s solution is, though it likely means shifting around ad inventory and tinkering with the timing of its breaks to guarantee a short block of time where they can show Duran’s entrance. The network didn’t elaborate.

Cole Hamels returns to the booth

“Hollywood” is back this weekend.

Former Phillies pitcher turned curious broadcaster Cole Hamels returns to the booth Sunday afternoon alongside Tom McCarthy and fellow analyst Ruben Amaro Jr.

Hamels has called a handful of games for the Phillies this season, most recently during alumni weekend on Aug. 2. The Phillies lost that game 7-5 to the Detroit Tigers, but Hamels was impressed with Duran’s save the night before.

“He’s electric,” Hamels said. “One of the biggest things I really like about him is he has a 65% ground ball rate, and the Phillies bullpen has only had about 34%.”

Amaro, the former Phillies general manager, will also be in the booth for Saturday night’s game, while McCarthy will be joined tonight by Ben Davis.

