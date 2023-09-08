Phillies activate Trea Turner off paternity list; Weston Wilson optioned to triple A

When the Phillies return to Citizens Bank Park on Friday, Trea Turner will be back in the lineup.

Turner has been reinstated from the paternity list, as expected, the team announced Friday. The star shortstop missed two games this week to be with his wife, Kristen, for the birth of their second son, Tatum Trea, according to their posts on Instagram.

The Phillies put Turner on the paternity list after Monday night’s game in San Diego. Weston Wilson, who got called up from triple A to take his place, was optioned back to Lehigh Valley.

Turner has been blazing hot for the past month. He’s riding a 15-game hitting streak in which he’s 25-for-67 (.373) with 10 homers and a 1.290 OPS. Since Aug. 4, when a supportive home crowd gave him multiple standing ovations after a rough road trip in a disappointing season, Turner is 43-for-116 (.371) with 12 homers and a 1.179 OPS.

The Phillies open a seven-game homestand Friday night against the Marlins. They have a 5½-game lead over Miami in the wild-card race and a two-game lead over the Cubs for the top wild card and a home series in the first round of the playoffs.